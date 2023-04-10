Boys and Girls Club donation

Pictured, from left: Herb Silverman, board member from the Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala; April Savarese, CEO from the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County; Clinton Slier, board member from the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County; Troy Weaver, director of operations from the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County; Phyllis Silverman, president and founder from the Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala; Karan Gaekwad, board member from the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County; Herman Brown, board member from the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County; and several children.

The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala was proud to present a check for $11,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County after our fantastically successful Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors, on Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida.

Generous companies and individuals in the Ocala area donated these monies to our event to support the wonderful organization.

The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is an organization designed to include seniors in all aspects of 21st-century life. From active participation in fundraising events to learning today’s technology, we encourage an engaged presence and a forward-looking perspective.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.