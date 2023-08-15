Volunteers from Spruce Creek Preserve and Oak Run, communities located east of Dunnellon along State Road 200, donated a trunk full of supplies Monday, Aug. 14, to the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon. The group of volunteers has also collected and donated supplies for Dunnellon’s homeless population.
The donations are collected and packed into what are called “blessing bags” and distributed to local agencies. The donations to the Club included school supplies, hygiene products, socks and a few book bags.
The supplies were donated by residents of Spruce Creek Preserve and Oak Run. Diane C. organized the collections and Rosemary Werner, who founded the Blessing Bags initiative, and Dee G. helped to donate the items to Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon Director Anthony Henderson.
