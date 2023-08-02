Dunnellon’s ever-growing reputation as an eco-tourist destination gained a major stamp of approval last week.
Florida Paddling Trail Association and community partners held a ribbon cutting and sign reveal ceremony July 27 at Blue Run of Dunnellon Park to mark Dunnellon as the newest Blueway Community.
The Florida Paddling Trails Association’s (FPTA) Blueway Community Program helps local communities market their community’s resources (paddling trails, outfitters, lodging, and restaurants) to outdoor recreation enthusiasts as a nature-based tourism destination.
Dunnellon joins other FPTA Blueway Communities like Pensacola, Deltona, High Springs, Cedar Key, and Yankeetown.
Blueway – a play on the term “greenway,” which denotes preserved lands – Communities are considered FPTA Business Members who’ve partnered with FPTA. “We work with local community leaders, tourism affiliates, and business leaders, to discuss the communities’ nature-based tourism ideas and needs.” said Dorsey DeMaster, president of the Florida Paddling Trails Association. “From there, we promote Dunnellon’s services using FPTA’s marketing platforms to reach a growing network of both in-state and out-of-state paddlers to Dunnellon.”
Members of Dunnellon’s collective paddling community, FPTA members, associated paddling businesses, the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association, Dunnellon Public Works and Rainbow River conservationists gathered to celebrate at the ceremony.
FPTA is a non-profit organization sanctioned by Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection in 2007. Its stated mission is to (a) develop and maintain paddling trails, (b) protect the environment along those trails, (c) be a voice and resource for paddlers, (d) and to promote paddling safety. Visit www.floridapaddlingtrails.com for its comprehensive collection of maps and information.
