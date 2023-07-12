The Beautify Dunnellon volunteers were busy during the month of June. We had two workdays, and a lot was accomplished.
The first workday, held at Dunnellon City Beach, was so productive and fun! About six volunteers along with Dunnellon’s Public Works staff worked to remove hydrillas and weeds that were clogging up part of the swimming area.
If you’re unaware, City Beach provides free opportunities for Dunnellon residents to swim for free and guests to swim for $2. It’s a beautiful, shady park with a playground, picnic tables and benches, a wonderful place to de-stress, cool off and connect with nature.
With more volunteers, we could really transform the garden area even more.
The next project was weeding the playground and pressure washing the concrete wall in Ernie Mills Park. We’re finishing up the native plant project begun in May. Stop by and look at the beautiful native plants and edging that’s been installed.
Plans are in the works to install shade trees in the fall. Please consider calling Dunnellon City Hall at 352-465-8500 for an application to the group and meeting dates and times. Dunnellon has a very small number of employees because we have such a small tax base. The majority of Dunnellon’s revenue comes from property taxes. As more people move into the Dunnellon city limits, our tax base will grow and we can hire more employees.
Until then, our goal is to decrease the blight and improve the maintenance of city properties through “sweat equity.” We’re beginning to see the results of the time and effort given by the volunteer group. “If you aren’t part of the solution, you are part of the problem!” This should be the reply when folks complain about Dunnellon.
Please consider joining the Beautify Dunnellon volunteer group. You won’t regret it, and you will be counted among the rest of the patriots who have given back to reclaim small-town America.
