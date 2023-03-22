In the ongoing effort to clean up Dunnellon and foster community involvement, the Beautify Dunnellon volunteer group for the City of Dunnellon met Thursday, March 16, to clean up City Hall. Tasks included pressure washing, weeding, trimming hedges, mulching, raking leaves, edging and cleaning windows.
A total of 29 hours were donated to the City by the volunteers, who also enjoyed a good time and a sense of accomplishment.
We’re planning a workday in April to install native and Florida Friendly plants in Ernie Mills Park. We want to educate and promote use and enjoyment of our beautiful public spaces.
Please consider dropping by Dunnellon City Hall to pick up a volunteer application.
You’re promised a stylish red T-shirt with the historic Dunnellon logo that signifies your commitment to your community.
You don’t have to be a resident to participate in this group.
Let’s all jump in to preserve small towns with the added benefit of making new friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.