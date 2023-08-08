With students returning for a new school year this week, motorists should be reminded of some basic “back to school” driving lessons of their own.
In a statement released this week from the American Automobile Association (AAA), they caution motorists, “This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young, inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.”
The Auto Group says that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 64 percent of child pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2021 occurred during the weekdays, between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Friday.
“Drivers can save lives by having a heightened sense of awareness from the moment they leave the driveway,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA–The Auto Club Group. “You’d expect to see more foot traffic near schools, but neighborhoods and city streets will also be bustling with activity. Since children can move quickly and cross the road unexpectedly, it’s important to constantly scan the road for people while driving and be ready to stop at a moment’s notice. You can also reduce the risk of injury or death by slowing down and avoiding distractions like using your cell phone or eating while driving.
“When driving through a school zone, it’s extremely important that you lower your speed and raise your awareness to ensure you can respond to any potential hazards on the roadway. Remember, in Florida it is illegal to use your handheld mobile device while driving through an active school zone.”
One of the most noticeable additions to the roadways during the school year are large, yellow school buses delivering students to and from school.
AAA offers these reminders to motorists as they approach school buses that are stopped:
Motorists are required to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arms extended. The only exception is on a divided highway with a raised divider.
More than half of respondents in AAA’s latest survey routinely drive past a school bus stop. Sixteen percent admit to driving around a school bus while its red lights are flashing and its stop arms are extended.
Here is an explanation of the laws as they apply to stopped school busses:
Two-lane street – All drivers moving in either direction on a two-way street must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children and the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.
Multi-lane paved median – All drivers moving in either direction must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children and the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.
Divided highway – Traffic approaching an oncoming school bus does not need to stop if there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic. However, these motorists should slow down and watch for students loading or unloading from the bus.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reminds students who are waiting for buses to:
Stay five steps away from the curb.
Always wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.
Exit the bus after it stops and look left, right, then left again for cars before crossing a street.
A School Resource Officer (SRO) is in every public school in Marion County. Encourage your children to talk to their SRO if they have any issues at school, such as bullying, or if they are aware of any threats made to others or to the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.