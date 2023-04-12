The Rainbow River community-wide cleanup for 2023 starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at the Rio Vista Beach Park, north of Dunnellon. Volunteers are needed to help with this cleanup and will work different sections of the river in boats, kayaks, and canoes.
All the debris collected will be brought back to the Rio Vista Park by 11:30 a.m. for record keeping and disposal. All participants are invited to stay and enjoy a free gourmet lunch of hot dogs, potato salad and baked beans.
Prizes are awarded for the largest amount of trash collected by an individual, the largest individual item of trash recovered from the river, the most unusual item found, and the most environmentally harmful item found.
In 2022, more than 125 people participated in our spring cleanup, including the Marion County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Team.
Persons interested in joining in the cleanup are asked to contact Jerry Rogers at 352-489-4648 for coordination and planning purposes. It’s important we know how many people will participate in order to provide sufficient food and beverage for all.
Rainbow River Conservation Inc. has sponsored river cleanups since 1980.
Please join us if you want to help keep the Rainbow River as an extraordinarily beautiful piece of Florida. Directions to the Rio Vista Park can be found on the Rainbow River Conservation website: www.Rainbow RiverConservation.org.
