Five organizations stand to benefit from this year’s Dunnellon Duck Race, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The annual race is sponsored by the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association and allows individuals to “adopt” wooden ducks to benefit nonprofit organizations in the area. The race takes place in front of Swampy’s Bar & Grille on the Rainbow River.
This year’s proceeds will go to Will Power Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Believe in Santa, Greater Dunnellon Historical Society, and the Family Hope Resource & Pregnancy Center.
The Chamber is seeking more adoptions and duck purchases to avoid cancellation of this year’s event. There are 500 ducks available, and adoptees can also purchase one of 75 modified ducks to decorate with paint for the modified race.
The prices range from $25 to $35 per duck, and donations are also being accepted on the Chamber’s website.
To adopt, sponsor or donate, call 352-489-2320, or visit www.dunnellon chamber.com.
