The Woman’s Club of Dunnellon invites you to participate in a Women’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Women’s Club of Dunnellon and Michelle-O-Gram are hosting a mammography event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its clubhouse, 11756 Cedar Street, Dunnellon.

Michelle-O-Gram is an organization that assists women without insurance or other funds to obtain screening/diagnostic mammograms and ultrasounds.

3D Mobile Mammography will have their mobile suite at the clubhouse to conduct mammograms. This is an easy and convenient way for women to complete their annual exam as no referral is necessary.

Advanced appointments are requested and can be made by contacting Michelle-O-Gram’s Sherry Roberts at 352-489-2121.

3D Mobile Mammography will send exam results to a woman’s physician and submit the bill to their insurance provider. If no insurance is available, Michelle-O-Gram will assist with the expense.

The Sertoma Speech and Hearing Foundation of Florida will have their mobile hearing clinic there and will conduct free hearing tests as well provide phone amplifiers and information for those who are hard of hearing.

Other local organizations who aid and/or provide services for women and children will also be there to provide information. These participants include Annie Johnson, Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon, Family Hope & Pregnancy Center, Food 4 Kids and Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection.

We look forward to seeing you on Sept. 16.

