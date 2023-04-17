Lillie Madgree Upton of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home in On Top of the World, at the age of 93. She was born June 23, 1929, to William Lonnie Brown and Lois Williams Brown in Russellville, Alabama.
Lillie worked for many years in retail women’s clothing and furniture sales, and did interior decorating at On Top of the World Ocala, where she and her husband Grady were some of the earliest residents.
She loved to laugh, to cook for others, and to make up recipes. She also loved gardening and beautiful flowers, and could make any plant come alive and flourish. In her younger years, she enjoyed swimming and golf.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Aileen Fowler and a brother, Curtis Brown; and two beloved husbands, Grady B. Upton and Dr. Don Emmons.
She is survived by her son, Donald (Hien) Upton, of Micanopy, Florida, and her daughter, Linda (Mark) Musaus, of Newnan, Georgia; two granddaughters, Lauren (John) Lundberg of Newnan, Georgia, and Meggan (Jeremiah) Nave of Madison, Tennessee, and a grandson, Bryan (Sarah) Upton of Alachua, Florida. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Hannah Lundberg, Isaac Lundberg, Carter Nave, Ryder Upton and Jade Duswalt; two sisters, Elizabeth Love of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jimmie Hixson of Tennessee; and her longtime companion, George Conte.
She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by many.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family online at www.Hiers-Baxley.com.
