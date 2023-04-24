Kathleen Van Dyke, 87, passed peacefully April 11, 2023.
Kathleen was born and raised in Minnesota.
She married in 1951 and moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin. In 1993, she moved to Ocala, Florida.
She enjoyed square dancing, gardening and shuffleboard.
Kathleen is survived by her children Cheryl, John, Laura, Theresa and Brian; her grandchildren Heather, Angela, Carrie Jo, Todd, Christina, David and Austin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herschell, and her children Karen, James and Brenda.
There will be no funeral, burial or visitation services.
