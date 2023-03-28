John W. Foster, 88, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away March 15, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
The oldest son of Hilda G. and George K. Foster, John was born on May 11, 1934, in Poughkeepsie, New York. His birth was followed by Richard D. in 1939, and George, Jr. in 1942 (D.)
He was a 1952 graduate of Wappingers Central School where he was a four-sport varsity letterman. John went onto Springfield College for a year before joining the Army. He served in Korea from 1954-56, and the Army Reserves through 1962.
Wearing his signature hat, John met his wife of 64 years, Sallie R. Simmons in 1957 on a blind date. It was love at first sight for both of them, and the two wed in July of 1958.
John and Sallie went on to have three children, John Jr. (Linda S.), Scott G. (Renee M., D.), and Jacqui L. Disler (John C.); and four grandchildren, Carrie F. Heberling (Ryan), Mallory M. Disler, Natalie E. Foster, and Mitchell M. Disler. Carrie and Ryan also blessed him with two great grandchildren, Logan and Leighton.
John joined IBM in 1956, spending 34 years growing and moving up through the ranks to CC Procurement Management. He retired after 34 years of service in 1990, and enjoyed a wonderful and long retirement in Pompano Beach and Dunnellon, Florida, playing golf, dedicating himself to his church where he served on their finance committee, and being a devoted fan to his lifelong love of sports.
John was an honorable, loving and devoted family man and will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched. Always taking an active part in his children’s lives, John was a longtime volunteer of Wappingers Falls Little League and coached all levels of his son’s various baseball teams. When not on the baseball diamond – the third-base coaching box, to be exact – he was an avid spectator in all three of his children’s and four grandchildren’s activities, as well as a lifelong New York Yankees fan. He loved nothing more than dissecting any ballgame with his father, sons, brothers, friends, basically anybody that would listen, and he would always make his opinion known if an incorrect play was called, or a call was blown!
Services will be held at Holy Faith Episcopal Church, Dunnellon, Florida, 34432, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, as well as live-streamed via YouTube. A reception immediately follows and burial at Bushnell National Cemetery is at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in John’s memory to a charity of your choice, or to John’s choice, The Building Fund of Holy Faith Episcopal Church, Dunnellon, Florida.
