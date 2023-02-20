Howard Louis Behrens, born Oct. 16, 1927, in Harvard, Illinois, to Louis Behrens and Mildred Sweatman, passed away Feb 8, 2023, at 95.
He graduated high school 1945, enlisted in the Navy, and worked for Dean Foods for 42 years.
Howard married Dorothy Tucker in 1950 in Harvard, Illinois. They had two children, Paula and Bradley.
He was a 54-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Harvard.
Howard was a self-employed tax preparer for 25 years. He retired in 1989 and moved to Ocala, Florida, in 1990.
Howard’s preceded in death by his parents and daughter. Surviving him are: wife, Dorothy, son, Brad (Daryl Regier), granddaughters Renna (Robert) Sanchez and Darla Frakes (AJ Jobin), three great granddaughters, Aurora, Sabine and Vesper Sanchez, and many cousins!
A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 1, at the Palm Grove Clubhouse in Oak Run, Ocala, Florida.
See the full obituary online at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.