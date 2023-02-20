Howard Louis Behrens, born Oct. 16, 1927, in Harvard, Illinois, to Louis Behrens and Mildred Sweatman, passed away Feb 8, 2023, at 95.

He graduated high school 1945, enlisted in the Navy, and worked for Dean Foods for 42 years.

Howard married Dorothy Tucker in 1950 in Harvard, Illinois. They had two children, Paula and Bradley.

He was a 54-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Harvard.

Howard was a self-employed tax preparer for 25 years. He retired in 1989 and moved to Ocala, Florida, in 1990.

Howard’s preceded in death by his parents and daughter. Surviving him are: wife, Dorothy, son, Brad (Daryl Regier), granddaughters Renna (Robert) Sanchez and Darla Frakes (AJ Jobin), three great granddaughters, Aurora, Sabine and Vesper Sanchez, and many cousins!

A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 1, at the Palm Grove Clubhouse in Oak Run, Ocala, Florida.

See the full obituary online at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.