The primary election for the special Florida House District 24 election is Tuesday, March 7. The district covers portions of south, west, central and northwest Marion County.
The seat was previously occupied by Joe Harding of Williston, who resigned on Dec. 8 after he was indicted Dec. 7 on six counts of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with defrauding a Small Business Administration COVID-19-related loan program.
The primary is only open to Republican voters, who will be choosing among five candidates, including one write-in candidate – Justin Albright, Ryan Chamberlin, Jose Juarez, Stephen Pyles and Charlie Stone.
Early voting for the special primary begins Feb. 25, and will continue through March 4, at: the Marion County Election Center, 981 NE 16th St., Ocala; the Belleview Public Library, 13145 SE Hwy. 484, Belleview; the Deputy Brian Litz Building, 9048 SW Hwy. 200, Ocala; and the Freedom Public Library, 5870 SW 95th St., Ocala.
On the primary election day, March 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 48 locations.
Voters can view their polling place at www.Vote Marion.Gov/MyPrecinct .Voters must present a current and valid photo and signature identification to vote.
Voters can cast their ballot by mail or in person during early voting or on election day. They can look up their assigned voting location, mail ballot status, and Early Voting locations by visiting www.Vote Marion.Gov.
However, all vote-by-mail requests expired in 2022. Therefore, voters must renew their request by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, if they’d like to receive a mail ballot for this election or any election through 2024. Requests can be made at www. VoteMarion.Gov/mbrs, by phone at 352-620-3290. Voters will be required to provide their Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID card number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Primary mail ballots must be signed by the voter and received by the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on March 7 to be counted. Ballots can be mailed or returned to a Secure Ballot Intake Station at the Elections Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or at any open Early Voting site during Early Voting hours.
The Special General Election is May 16. The deadline to register is April 17. The early voting period is May 6-13.
