The newly established SECO Energy Foundation approved a grant of $5,319 to equip three Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) fire engines with updated material.
SECO Energy is a not-for-profit cooperative which covers parts of Marion County.
The new equipment for the three MCFR fire engines consists of line pressure gauges, gate valves and three-way ball valves. The improved equipment prepares the local fire rescue team to respond to emergency calls, provide service to citizens and protect its team of first responders who put their lives in danger to assist the community in fire, rescue and medical emergencies.
“The SECO Energy Foundation was founded to improve quality of life and expand services within the communities in SECO Energy’s service territory in the areas of public safety, educational STEM projects, environmental projects, scholarships, Veterans’ initiatives, health and human services, energy-related projects and bill payment assistance, said Safety is SECO Energy’s most important Core Value and funding public safety initiatives is one of the Foundation’s goals, said James LaMotte, president of the SECO Energy Foundation Board of Directors. “I am extremely pleased that my fellow Directors and I were able to unanimously approve a grant that will improve safety for Marion County citizens through the Marion County Fire Rescue team.”
“The Marion County Fire Rescue team is thankful for the grant award that will help MCFR to respond to and provide service and protection to Marion County residents, Marion County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Henry Herrera said. “The grant will purchase needed equipment to meet new challenges the MCFR team faces in responding to fire, rescue and medical emergencies.”
The SECO Energy Foundation is a nonprofit 501c3 entity that is funded largely through SECO’s electric bill round up program and will be supplemented by grants the Foundation applies for through other local, state and federal funding programs that align with the SECO Energy Foundation’s goals. Participating members’ extra pennies are donated to the Foundation to fund grants and bill payment assistance that make a difference in the lives of members across the communities served by SECO Energy.
SECO Energy’s CEO Curtis Wynn said, “Concern for community is a key co-op principle and remains a high priority. Surveys tell us that members want to be part of an organization that does more for their consumers and communities than profit from the goods/services it sells. Our ability to support public safety is one example of the Foundation’s focus to help improve the quality of life in and around SECO’s service territory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.