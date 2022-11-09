More than 300 people showed up to the World Equestrian Center Nov. 5 for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Ocala residents raised over $73,000 to support care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Mary Inbody, of McIntosh, began her journey with early-onset Alzheimer’s back in 2016 when she was 62 years old.
After her initial concern over issues with her memory, Inbody says her road to a diagnosis took longer than expected. It wasn’t until 2018 that she received her diagnosis.
Since then, Inbody has found her silver lining.
“I’m still driving, so that’s great and I am very happy for any independence I can hold onto for as long as I can,” said Inbody.
Joining the Ocala Walk to end Alzheimer’s was a way for her to remind the more than 13,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in Marion County the importance of being aware of early indicators.
“If I had not continued getting tested then I wouldn’t have known I had it. Anything that I can do to help bring awareness is important to me,” said Inbody.
Ed Hancock, of Ocala, is living with Alzheimer’s and says the disease has heavily impacted his family. Both his parents and sister lived with Alzheimer’s.
“The motivation for me is to walk in honor of the family I lost, but also to make sure that if it’s too late for me, my children will have better opportunities.”
In 2017, Patricia Dennis, of Belleview, lost her father to Alzheimer’s. The Dennis family, however, has participated in the walk since 2013. Patricia’s father was adopted and it wasn’t until they made a connection with his biological family that they found out he was one of many people in their family tree to have had and passed from Alzheimer’s.
For Dennis, this fuels her motivation to keep raising awareness and funds to further the research on a disease that has hit so close to home.
“We want to continue the fight for my family and for everyone else,” said Dennis.
Residents can still donate to the walk at alz.org/Ocala.
