An Ocala man, 83, died from injuries he suffered after running a red light at the corner of State road 200 and Southwest 80th Avenue on Tuesday morning, June 13.
His vehicle was struck from the side by a vehicle heading east on State Road 200, which cause the second vehicle to crash into a third vehicle.
The drivers of the other two vehicles, a 57-year-old Ocala woman and a 38-year-old Hernando man, were transported to hospitals and endured minor injuries. The Ocala man was pronounced deceased at an Ocala hospital.
