For those looking for a new boat or personal watercraft, the Ocala Boat Show is the place to start. The World Equestrian Center is hosting the event from Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8, with the latest boats and personal watercraft on display.
The hours are 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The show promises boats to board and buy at the best prices of the year to kick off the 2023 boating season. Everything from cruisers and pontoons to watersport boats and marine and outdoor accessories are featured, all from area dealers.
Whether it’s fishing, sailing, cruising, riding personal watercraft, wake surfing, or tubing, the Ocala Boat Show is aiming to provide a unique shopping experience for varied costs and lifestyles.
Advance general admission tickets for $7. Advanced tickets for seniors, military members, veterans, and first responders are $5. Advance tickets are good all weekend long.
Door prices for general admissions are $8. Seniors, military, veterans and first responders can enter for $6 at the door.
Friday, Jan. 6, is $5 ticket day, available online. Tickets are $6 at the door. Kids 12 and under are always free.
Parking is free. The address is 1390 NW 80th Ave.
For tickets or more information, visit tinyurl.com/bp5737vn.
