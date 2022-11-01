The Marion County Board of County Commissioners is encouraging residents and businesses to help those in greater need for the 11th year by participating in the annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive.
“We encourage our community to pull together again to help “bring the harvest home” in support of Marion County’s less fortunate residents during this special season,“ Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant said.
The effort to collect canned food and toiletry donations will culminate from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Downtown Square in Ocala. Donated goods will help fill local food pantries.
“This food drive is what ensures that those who come to us in December get an adequate amount of food, not just holiday meals,“ said Karla Grimsley, Interfaith Emergency Services CEO.
The most needed items this holiday season are:
Dry foods and complementary goods (rice, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, crackers, peanut butter and jelly). Plastic containers preferred.
Canned meats (corned beef, corned beef hash, ham and tuna).
Canned vegetables and fruit.
Baby items (baby cereal, diapers and lotion).
Toiletries (soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper).
Donations may be dropped off at the Downtown Square on Dec. 2, or at many other locations through Dec. 2.
Drop-off locations include: public libraries, city and county fire stations, Sheriff’s Office district offices, tax collector offices, Solid Waste recycling centers, Ocala Police Department, Supervisor of Elections, Ocala City Hall, Marion County Administration and the Ocala/Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership headquarters. For addresses and more information on the “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive, visit marionfl.org/bhh or facebook.com/MarionCountyFlorida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.