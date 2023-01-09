Hospice of Marion County (HMC) is celebrating its 40th year this week of serving Marion County patients and their families with compassionate end-of-life care.
“I am very proud of the fact that HMC has the distinction of serving our community for 40 years as the only local, not-for-profit hospice,” said Hospice of Marion County CEO Rick Bourne. “Being part of the growth over the last four years and seeing the day-to-day excellence and dedication to our mission from the board of directors and staff has been very rewarding.”
Initially licensed as Ocala Hospice on Jan. 11, 1983, David Elliott, MD, was the first volunteer medical director. The name Hospice of Marion County was established in 1989.
Since then, Hospice of Marion County has added 11 medical directors, five of which are board certified in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine.
HMC’s team serves patients wherever they call home, including at private residences, assisted-living facilities, nursing homes or in one of its three hospice houses.
In 2011, HMC received accreditation by The Joint Commission – the highest national standard for safety and quality care – and re-accredited with Deemed Status in 2014, 2017 and 2020 for the third re-accreditation cycle in a row. This is the same standard patients should look for when choosing a hospital or any health care provider to be sure they are getting the highest quality of care.
HMC has made several additions since its early beginnings, including adding two affiliated companies – Accent Medical and the Center for Comprehensive Palliative Care dba Carewell Supportive Care. Additionally, there are four HMC Thrift Stores, a grief-support program available through the Monarch Center for Hope & Healing, Transitions – a volunteer-based resource program and the hospice’s pet program, Pet Peace of Mind.
Also in 2022, the hospice established the Nancy Renyhart Center for Dementia Education to educate caregivers in a clinical setting as well as family caregivers, to increase awareness and help remove the stigma of this disease that affects approximately 14,000 Marion County residents each year.
HMC is the only local hospice that has achieved Level 5 status, the highest level possible, with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s We Honor Veterans support program, and in 2022 one of our veteran volunteers was recognized as their national winner for its Veterans Service Award from entries across the entire U.S.
Hospice of Marion County will be celebrating throughout the year with various events for its colleagues and the community. To learn more about Hospice of Marion County, visit www.hospice ofmarion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.