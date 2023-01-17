Hospice of Marion County (HMC) raised $45,545 at its second annual Spirit of Hospice Golf Tournament on Jan. 13 at the Ocala Golf Club.
This event is sponsored by Pinnacle Retirement Advisors each year to help benefit the Nancy Renyhart Center for Dementia Education, a program of Hospice of Marion County. The mission of this center is to help erase the stigma and misunderstanding about dementia by encouraging conversation about the disease, while advancing education that leads to compassionate care.
Prior to the 100-plus golfers hitting the links, the inaugural Spirit of Hospice Award was presented to Ken Daley. Ken is president of Tri-Eagle Sales, and has served as a board member of HMC for over 20 years. He joined the HMC board in 2002 and served as board chair in 2009 and 2020, and currently serves on its executive committee.
“I am thrilled and deeply honored to be the first recipient of the Spirit of Hospice award,” Daley said. “It’s especially meaningful to me because of what it represents – Hospice of Marion County’s high-quality care that’s provided to all patients, no matter the disease or situation. Hospice of Marion County meets you where you are and is there for you before, during and after the loss of a loved one.”
Hospice of Marion County CEO Rick Bourne said, “HMC is grateful for the sponsorship by Pinnacle Advisors each year which helps us continue to serve the needs of Marion County in its mission of providing exceptional compassionate end-of-life care.”
To learn more about Hospice of Marion County, visit www.hospiceofmarion.com or call 352-873-7400. To learn more about the Nancy Renyhart Center for Dementia Education call 352-291-5138. To make a donation in support of the Nancy Renyhart Center for Dementia Education call (352) 291-5143 or visit www.hospiceofmarion.com/nancy-renyhart-center.
