Marion County residents will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes.
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County, in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, is hosting free weekly classes on diabetes education and prevention at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala.
The sessions begin Feb. 7.
DOH-Marion’s Diabetes Empowerment and Education Program, or DEEP, is a series of classes that helps participants who have diabetes or are considered pre-diabetic better understand their condition and the importance of self-care.
Classes will cover topics such as how diabetes affects the human body and how to monitor it. DEEP also includes instruction on the importance of a healthy, balanced diet, meal planning, and regular physical activity. Moreover, the classes will teach participants how to identify and prevent diabetic complications.
The first class meets 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center, 1821 NW 21st Ave., Ocala. The remaining sessions will occur at the same time and location for the following five Tuesdays through March 14.
The classes are free, but space is limited.
To register or to learn more, call 352-644-2624.
