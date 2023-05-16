A 33-year-old Dunnellon woman suffered fatal injuries as she was leaving Oak Run on May 11 when her sedan was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light at the intersection of State Road 200 and Southwest 100 Street, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old Ocala woman, suffered minor injuries. She was traveling east on State Road 200 when her vehicle crashed into the left side of the Dunnellon driver’s vehicle, which was traveling north on Southwest 100 Street, causing the eastbound lanes of 200 to be obstructed.
Both drivers were transported to a hospital. The Dunnellon woman was later pronounced The Florida Highway Patrol doesn’t release the names of crash victims.
