The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County has announced the establishment of the Community Fund for Marion County, an initiative which seeks to enhance the well-being and prosperity of the local community.
The Community Fund is a dynamic financial resource designed to directly address the immediate and evolving needs of our community. This initiative reflects community commitments to fostering self-sufficiency, local empowerment, and resilient development.
By pooling resources and encouraging active participation from community members, the Fund aims to provide sustainable solutions across a diverse range of areas, including education, healthcare, housing, disaster relief, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure development.
At the heart of this initiative is the belief that the community knows its own needs best. It ensures that resources are allocated in ways that align with the unique priorities and challenges of Marion County.
“This local control empowers us to implement tailored solutions that drive positive change and long-term growth,” said the group’s press release.
In light of the hurricane season, the support provided by the fund to care for the community holds utmost significance, serving as the bedrock for proficient disaster relief. Promptly coordinated endeavors to supply vital necessities, shelter, medical assistance, and emotional solace not only mitigate present hardships but also nurture fortitude, unity, and camaraderie among those impacted.
In addition to recuperation, The Community Fund is aimed at showcasing the resilience that surfaces when individuals unite in challenging times.
“The Community Fund for Marion County represents a monumental step towards creating a stronger, more self-reliant community,” said Lauren DeIorio, president and executive director of The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County. “Through collaborative efforts, we can address both current and future needs, fostering unity and leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.”
One of the key advantages of The Community Fund, the Foundation said, is its flexibility and responsiveness. In times of emergent needs and unforeseen challenges, the fund enables the group to act swiftly, providing immediate support where it’s most needed. Additionally, the fund’s sustainable nature is to ensure Marion County won’t have to rely solely on sporadic donations or external aid, promoting consistent growth and development.
Furthermore, The Community Fund for Marion County allows for long-term planning. With a dedicated pool of resources, investments in long-term projects and initiatives could yield lasting benefits, promoting ongoing progress in our community.
Collaboration and unity are also central to the initiative.
“By working together towards common goals, we strengthen the bonds among residents, creating a sense of togetherness that drives positive change,” the press release said.
An advisory board to be formed will consist of multiple members of each agency, such as Marion County, the City of Ocala, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Ocala Police Department, hospital systems and more. The board will oversee the mission of the fund to meet the immediate and future needs in Marion County.
Community members, local businesses, and organizations are invited to join the Foundation in the launch.
For more information and how you can get involved, contact Ashley Gerds, Director of Strategic Engagement: Ashley@ocalafoundation.org.
To donate please visit, http://weblink.donor perfect.com/community fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.