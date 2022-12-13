“Bring The Harvest Home,” Marion County’s annual drive to stock food bank shelves during the holidays, culminated Dec. 2 at the Ocala Downtown Square, bringing in more than 20,000 pounds of food to the community for the second year in a row.
For the past month, public agencies, businesses and individuals have teamed up to collect donations for Marion County families in need. This local push has become a tradition in Marion County, due in large part to the help and guidance of Commissioner Kathy Bryant.
“Providing for those in need during this holiday season is just one of the many ways that our county contributes to one another throughout the year,” Bryant said. “We are so blessed to have such a wonderful community that loves to give back each and every year!”
Going back as far as 2010, the Marion County community has come together every year to make “Bring The Harvest Home” a successful event with donations collected at local fire stations, law enforcement offices, government buildings and public libraries throughout the county.
This year’s event collected over 20,700 pounds of food, all of which was given to Marion County local pantries, along with more than $17,000 to be split between the benefiting nonprofits: Brother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services and the Salvation Army. They’ll benefit people in need during the holidays and into the new year.
Interfaith Emergency Services CEO Karla Greenway stated, “The large amount of food that we were given this year will help our soup kitchen continue throughout the holiday season. There has been a record number of families in need this year, and we are so happy that Marion County provides this avenue of relief for so many within our special county.”
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners wishes to thank all of those who helped with the event and/or donated their time, including our Marion County departments, as well as Marion County Public Schools, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Ocala Municipal Government, the Ocala Police Department, Marion County Fire Rescue, Ocala Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol, 93.7 K COUNTRY, Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership, Marion County Animal Services, and many, many more.
The event wouldn’t have been possible without their help.
