Soprano vocalist Jennifer Foster is performing Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Countryside Presbyterian Church Sunday Afternoon Art Concert Series. Countryside Presbyterian Church is located at 7768 SW Highway 200, Ocala.
Foster has sung opera, musical theater, oratorio, recitals and chamber music with world class musicians and conductors throughout the U.S. and Europe. Her many credits include roles with the Los Angeles Opera, New World Symphony, a national tour with San Francisco Opera, performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen at the Hollywood Bowl, featured performer at the famed Aldeburgh Festival in England, at the Tanglewood, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Aspen Music Festivals, and a duet with Bobby McFerrin at the Verbier Festival in Switzerland.
Locally, she’s been heard as soloist with the Central Florida Master Choir at the Reilly Arts Center.
