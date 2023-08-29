Weather Alert

This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia **TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS LINGER ACROSS SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND COASTAL NORTHEAST FLORIDA THIS EVENING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued and the Hurricane Warning has been cancelled for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Jeff Davis, Pierce, and Wayne - The Hurricane Warning has been cancelled for Atkinson, Baker, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Hamilton, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Columbia, Northern Ware, Southern Columbia, Southern Ware, Suwannee, and Western Charlton - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion, Gilchrist, Union, Western Alachua, Western Clay, Western Marion, and Western Putnam - The Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch have been cancelled for Coastal Camden and Coastal Glynn - The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled for Inland Camden and Inland Glynn * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Camden, Inland Flagler, Inland Glynn, Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Jeff Davis, Pierce, South Central Duval, Trout River, Wayne, and Western Duval * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles north of Jacksonville FL or about 70 miles north-northwest of Brunswick GA - 32.2N 81.7W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Idalia will continue to produce tropical storm force winds across portions of Southeast Georgia and coastal Northeast Florida including the Atlantic Coastal Waters this evening. These winds will slowly diminish tonight as Idalia moves East away from the region. Higher than normal water levels will remain along Atlantic Coastal areas including inland waterways such as the St. Johns River Basin, and minor tidal flooding can be expected during times of high tide tonight and likely again on Thursday morning and Coastal Flood Advisories remain in effect. Heavy rainfall has ended across Southeast Georgia and just a few lingering showers are expected at times through tonight. Flood waters will be slow to recede across inland Southeast Georgia, so please heed any road closures still in place. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the lingering wind event will continue through the evening hours across Southeast Georgia and coastal Northeast Florida. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having lingering minor impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the surge event will linger across coastal Southeast Georgia and coastal Northeast Florida including the St. Johns River Basin with minor tidal flooding tonight during times of high tide.. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check in with your emergency points of contact. Let them know your location and status. Keep conversations short and to the point. Do not tie up communications systems. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other leaking flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off the roof. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don't drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL around MIDNIGHT, or sooner if conditions warrant.