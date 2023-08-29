First Friday
Art Walks
resume Friday
First Friday Art Walk begins Sept. 1 and concludes May 3 at the Downtown Square in Ocala. Each year, over 30 participating artists and 15 arts and cultural organizations showcased at the event. Artists are paired with participating downtown businesses along the streets surrounding Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. The monthly event is filled with original artwork, live art demonstrations, family-friendly free arts activities and performing artists.
For information, contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit: www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
Girls in Aviation Day event
The new Women in Aviation group of Ocala is hosting a Girls in Aviation Day event Sept. 23. The event features static displays of aircraft, a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and some great women speakers on the topic.
The group aims to reach girls who want to consider aviation as a career.
The event is free to attend and takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Ocala International Airport.
For more information, email Jaclyn Chmielewski at JMChmiefewski1@gmail.com.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses meeting
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses 2023/2024 season begins with our meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at 11:00 AM at Inverness Golf and Country Club in Inverness. The address is 3150 Country Club Drive, Inverness.
The cost for lunch is $18.00 – cash or check.
RJ Fontana from Citrus County Resource Center will speak about their programs and medical clinic.
For more information, call Judy Herron before Sept. 20. Her phone number is 352-860-0232, or email at jlherron2@aol.com
‘Legends of the Fort’ returns Sept. 30
Tickets are now on sale for the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s second annual “Legends of the Fort” at Fort King National Historic Landmark, 3925 E. Fort King St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.
Visitors will step back into history to meet the legends of Fort King’s past. A one-hour guided lantern tour will present tales from the past while guests learn about the grounds of Ocala’s Seminole War historic site. Group tours will depart every 30 minutes. Old-fashioned games such as checkers, horseshoes, cornhole and live music will round out the evening of fun.
Parking will be available onsite at Fort King. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.
Tickets must be purchased online. Walk-up ticket sales will not be available on the night of the event. General admission is $10 per participant. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at: https://tinyurl.com/2wxs7dx3.
For more information, please visit www.ocalafl.gov/recpark, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517, or follow @OcalaRecPark on Facebook.
6th Annual Ocala Recovery Festival Sept. 9
The 6th Annual Ocala Recovery Festival: Celebrate, Remember, Take Action is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Tuscawilla Park, 829 NE Sanchez Ave, Ocala.
The festival is open to the community.
Thanks to our sponsors, everything is free: exhibition booths, recovery resources, lunch, entertainment, kids zone with face painting and petting zoo, swag and giveaways.
And finally, there’s the annual Recovery Champion Award.
Master Gardeners fall plant sale
Marion County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual fall plant sale Saturday, Oct. 7, at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County.
Admission is free. Bring your wagon. No pets allowed.
The sale is from 8 a.m. to noon.
Master Gardeners will be available for consultations. A mobile plant clinic is on site. Soil test kits and melaleuca mulch vouchers are available.
The sale includes native plants, herb and perennials, pollinator plants, hummingbird and butterfly plants, shrubs, shade trees, ornamental trees and fruit trees.
The Extension is located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.
Roundup at Friendship Baptist Church
Cowboys, horses and free food! Friendship Baptist Church, a most friendly church, is having a roundup at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. All are invited.
The church is located at 9510 SW 105th St., Ocala.
Any questions? Please call the church Monday through Friday at 352-237-2064.
Thank you for your consideration.
Bells Across America rings in Constitution anniversary
Rainbow River Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are encouraging everyone to participate in Bells Across America, which is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787.
Consider organizing a group to ring bells on Sept. 17 for 1 minute at 4 p.m. to herald the beginning of this commemorative week.
Brick City Brewers
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a homebrewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” homebrewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting and try some free samples of home brewed beverages. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome! For more info, check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email us at brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200 Unit 5, Ocala.
Soprano performing at Countryside Presbyterian Church
Soprano vocalist Jennifer Foster is performing at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Countryside Presbyterian Church Sunday Afternoon Art Concert Series. Countryside Presbyterian Church is located at 7768 SW Highway 200, Ocala.
Foster has sung opera, musical theater, oratorio, recitals and chamber music with world class musicians and conductors throughout the U.S. and Europe. Her many credits include roles with the Los Angeles Opera, New World Symphony, a national tour with San Francisco Opera, performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen at the Hollywood Bowl, featured performer at the famed Aldeburgh Festival in England, at the Tanglewood, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Aspen Music Festivals, and a duet with Bobby McFerrin at the Verbier Festival in Switzerland.
Locally, she’s been heard as soloist with the Central Florida Master Choir at the Reilly Arts Center.
Local DAR chapter invites new members
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education.
The Rainbow River Chapter of the DAR was formed to serve the southern parts of Marion County and is one of thousands worldwide. Our name is derived from the beautiful Rainbow River which flows through parts of Marion County.
Our chapters work to preserve historical sites, promote the protection of the environment, provide volunteer services in VA medical centers, provide services to military personnel, promote good citizenship in our schools by sponsoring educational programs, awards and scholarships and recognizing individuals for outstanding community service.
Any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove or think they have a lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
We meet at 9 a.m. every third Saturday from September through May at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
Please contact our Regent Mary Stimson at 315-345-3369 for more information.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets noon-1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Newcomers are welcome; call membership chairperson Libby MarksdeMartino at 352-441-0073.
Stamp Club lists meetings
The General Francis Marion Stamp club meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18. All stamp collectors and those rekindling their interest in stamp collecting are invited to join us at the Sheriff’s substation at 9048 SW State Road 200.
New memberships are always welcome on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. For further information, contact Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
ABC of Dementia workshops at local library
The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Freedom Public Library, located at 5870 SW 95th St. in Ocala. All participants receive a free packet of useful information.
Coping with Dementia president and certified dementia practitioner Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
Reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Bark in the Park returns this fall
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is holding the 3rd Annual Bark in the Park from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Ocala Downtown Market, 310 SE 3rd St. The event features 30 booths, costume contests, adoptions, food trucks and fun for families and pets.
The proceeds from the afternoon are given to the Marion County Animal Shelter and to Marion Senior Services for their Meals on Wheels Program.
There will be the famous “Doggie Costume Contest” held at 3 p.m. with a great prize for the pooch and a terrific reward for the owner. In addition, the Marion County Animal Shelter will have dogs on site who are looking for a new home.
Of course, there’ll be food available with a variety of food trucks offering all sorts of food for humans and dogs.
The event is a free fun-filled afternoon for the entire family!
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is designed to include seniors in all aspects of 21st-century life. From active participation in fundraising events to learning today’s technology, we encourage an engaged presence and a forward-looking perspective.
‘Exciting Explorers’ opens this month at Discovery Center
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, “Exciting Explorers,” opens to the public Saturday, Sept. 9, and will be on display through Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
This new exhibit allows guests to go on a high-seas adventure or trek into dark tombs filled with artifacts. Children and adults will learn how explorers discover new worlds while navigating and expanding their knowledge of uncharted territories. Take on the role of archeologist and learn how artifacts are preserved or become a scientist and use your imagination for future discoveries.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include StarLab Planetarium shows, available every Saturday, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., and Spy Science Saturdays, available only the second Saturday of each month, 12:30 to 1 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
The Discovery Center will be closed to the public now through Friday, Sept. 8, for installation of the new exhibit.
For more information, please call 352-401-3900 or visit www.mydiscoverycenter.org.
Salvation Army low on food supplies
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 320 NW First Ave. in Ocala, is running very low on canned goods, to be given to families and individuals coming in asking for help. The items most needed are canned meat products such as corned beef, chicken and dumplings, spam, and tuna. All items are accepted.
Thank you, Marion County, for taking care of our residents in need.
For information, call Becky Reynolds, director of The Center of Hope, at 352-732-8326.
American Legion 354 starting auxiliary
If you’re a wife, daughter or sister of a veteran or husband of a veteran, Post 354 of the American Legion is going to start an auxiliary. Call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032 for information. The website is: www.alafl.org. The post is at 10411 SW 110th St.
Free bereavement services at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County offers bereavement services available at no charge for up to 13 months. These services are available at the Monarch Center for any Marion County resident grieving the loss of a spouse, family member, or even a beloved pet.
For further information, you may call Monica Morrisette at 352-873-7456.
VFW Post 4781 activities
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is at 9401 SW 110th St. Follow us on Facebook at Angela Santos VFW Post 4781. For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Open to public
Sunday brunch is canceled for the summer, but we hope to see you back in the fall.
Bingo is 11 a.m. every Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m. Bring your snacks, lunch and beverage. Come out and enjoy the day, make new friends and maybe even win a game.
Wednesday lunches are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday dinners are canceled for the summer, but we hope to see you back in the fall. Price and menu varies.
The Banquet Hall is available to rent for that special occasion.
Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
For members
Dart League is 6 p.m. every Monday.
Jukebox Tuesday is 3-7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Queen of Hearts drawing is 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
Horseshoe Competition is 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Bowling League is 2 p.m. every Sunday.
VFW meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.
For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 4 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active-duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
Circle Square Commons Farmers Market events
The weekly Thursday Circle Square Commons Farmers Market on The Town Square (8405 SW 80th St., Ocala) is hosting a series of special events this month.
Ranch Fitness Center & Spa is holding a fitness demonstration at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.
Springhill Equine Veterinary Clinic will have a mobile vet care-a-van onsite for veterinary care services for your pet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 14. Book an appointment online at springhillequine.com or by calling 352-472-1620.
Live music by Tropic Steel and Jeff Brown is from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, respectively.
Music by Smiletime DJ & Raffle is from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 28. For each purchase made at the Farmers Market, you’ll be entered to win two tickets to see Petty Hearts: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience. The raffle winner will be drawn at noon and they must be present to win.
In the event of inclement weather, the winner will be announced on Facebook.
The Farmers Market features a fabulous selection of fresh, seasonal produce from local growers as well as baked goods, plants, and handmade products. The vendors may vary from week to week and are listed at circlesquarecommons.com.
The market is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday.
Toastmasters Club meetings
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Club No. 1377184 now meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road, Ocala (State Road 200, across from the BMW dealership).
There are many excellent reasons to join a Toastmaster Club. If you find yourself with leadership and communication challenges as a leader, it’s a great place to learn how to conduct a meeting, communicate clearly and lead skillfully. Some members love to brush up on and maintain speaking and leadership skills. Others just enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship from the open communication and testing of ideas that are part of every club.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters invites you to join us. Email David Wesenberg at dwesenberg3@cfl.rr.com for information about how to get started.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Southwest District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Veteran cafés at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County is hosting veteran cafes honoring and remembering Korean War veterans at the Elliott Center in Ocala. The next cafes are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 31.
No tricks, just treats for our veterans.
The Elliott Center is located at 3231 SW 34th Ave. It’s a place for veterans and veteran organizations to socialize, share stories, provide support and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Veterans from all military branches and service eras are welcome.
RSVP or call for questions at: 352-873-7441.
Vendor applications accepted for Light Up Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of Light Up Ocala, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands of people to downtown Ocala. This year will mark the 39th anniversary of the event.
Light Up Ocala displays thousands of lights throughout the downtown area and features over 100 vendors, including arts, crafts, interactive displays, live music and plenty of food options. Vendor applications are currently open, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Digital and hard copy applications are available at: tinyurl.com/34p3b4ph. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information about upcoming holiday programming, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call 352-368-5517.
MCSO dementia program
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office offers the Extra Special Person Memory Impaired Program, designed to help provide family and caregiver support and identify persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia in times of an emergency. This program is designed for persons who may be prone to wandering.
This program depends on referrals received from a citizen, family member or health care provider. Persons assigned to the program receive an ESP ID bracelet.
More information on how to enroll can be obtained from the MCSO Crisis Intervention/Victim Advocate Unit: 352-369-6745.
Dunnellon church hosting live nativity event
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church invites the community to participate in the Stations of Advent, a living nativity in five parts that portrays the events leading up to and including the birth of Jesus. Five tents will depict the annunciation of Jesus’ birth to Mary by the Angel Gabriel, Mary’s visit to Elizabeth, the census degree and journey to Bethlehem, angels announcing Christ’s birth to the shepherds, and the birth of Jesus.
The Stations of Advent is a free event from 6-8 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, on the campus of St. John the Baptist Church (corner of Highways 40 and 41).
Several actors (with no lines) are needed to portray the biblical characters. We also need electrical help and setting up the five tents, animals such as camels, donkeys, sheep, etc., sign makers, bales of hay, and artists to paint the backdrops.
For information, please call 352-489-3166 or email mail@stjohncc.com.
Church lists services
Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us every Sunday. Services begin each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School classes for all ages. We offer four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band.
Each week, children ages 6 weeks through grade 5 meet in Children’s Classes under the direction of Katie Davenport, Children’s Director.
Christ’s Church of Marion County is at 6768 SW 80th St. – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions, visit our website at www.ccomc.org or call the church office at 352-861-6182.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW State Road 200).
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs begin at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
After Dark in the Park movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
