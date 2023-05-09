Ocala 200 Lions Club flea market set for Saturday
The Ocala 200 Lions Club is holding a flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Countryside Presbyterian Church parking area, located at 7768 SW Highway 200, Ocala.
The Lions will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Interfaith Emergency Services. Please consider bringing a couple of food items to donate. In addition, please drop off used eyeglasses, aluminum can pop tabs and hearing aids.
There will be a larger variety of vendors on hand as well as food and drink available for sale.
As always, all proceeds generated by the Ocala 200 Lions Club are used for community projects throughout the year.
For more information: bartorobert@hotmail.com.
Spruce Creek North yard, bake sale
Spruce Creek North is hosting a yard and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20. Mark your calendar, there’s something for everyone!
Master Gardeners spring plant sale
Marion County Master Gardeners present their annual spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala.
Native plants, herbs and perennials, pollinator plants, hummingbird and butterfly plants are on offer. Master Gardeners are available for consultations. A mobile plant clinic, soil test kits and melaleuca mulch vouchers are available.
Admission is free. Bring your own wagon. Payments accepted by cash, check or credit card. No pets, please.
For more information, call 352-671-8400.
Retired Nurses set to meet May 22
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses monthly meeting is at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, at Mimi’s Café, 4414 SW College Road, Route 22, Ocala. Lunch will be off the menu.
Come join fellow retired nurses as they plan their programs for the coming year. Bring ideas.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron 2@aol.com.
Marion County Genealogy Society
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend their monthly educational meeting from 2-4 p.m. on May 18. Meetings are live and in person in Room C at the Marion County Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.
This month’s program is a presentation by member Margaret Arthur. She’ll share another research route by following the faith system of the family in question.
The June monthly educational meeting is from 2-4 p.m. on June 15. The program is “How to Research Local Records,” presented by Arnold Davis. He focuses on Marion County and Ocala Records, but his approach works well in any community!
Contact the Marion County Genealogy Society at 352-897-0840 or visit www.mcgsocala.org to register.
VFW Post 4781 activities
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is at 9401 SW 110th St. Follow us on Facebook at Angela Santos VFW Post 4781. For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Activities open to the public
Mother’s Day brunch is May 14. Bring mom out for a delicious meal.
Sunday brunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday for only $6 to $10. Menu items include: eggs, bacon, sausage patty, omelets, hash browns, toast, french toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwich with cheese and bacon or sausage, spaghetti and meatballs, meatball sub with chips, hamburger with cheese lettuce, tomato and/or onion and chips.
No brunch on May 28.
Bingo is 11 a.m. every Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m. Bring your snacks, lunch and beverage. Come out and enjoy the day, make new friends and maybe even win a game.
Wednesday lunches are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday dinners are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Price and menu varies.
The Banquet Hall is available to rent for that special occasion.
Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
Activities for members
Dart League is 6 p.m. every Monday. Show Me the Post is 1-3 p.m. every Tuesday.
Queen of Hearts drawing is 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
Horseshoe Competition is 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Bowling League is 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Friday entertainment: May 12 – BC Band; May 19 – Better than Nothing; May 26 – Gary K
Saturday, May 13: Patriotic Art Awards, 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 20: District 22 meeting 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with installation of VFW and Auxiliary Officers to follow the meeting.
Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27: Poppy Drive from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by the Post and sign up to help with this VFW and Auxiliary project.
Monday, May 29: Memorial Day Service at 3 p.m. with cookout to follow at the Post.
VFW meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.
For more information on any activities, please call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Historic Home and Garden Tour
The Historic Ocala Preservation Society hosts its annual Historic Home & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Six historic homes will be available for viewing around two of Ocala’s downtown Historic Districts. The starting location is 712 E. Fort King St., Ocala.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase separate tickets (in limited quantity) for three one-hour workshops on floral arranging, candle-making, and how to create a festive charcuterie board. Workshops are at the Bryant House alongside local vendors who will have floral arrangements and gift items on display and for sale.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at select locations. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at SpringHome andGardenTour.eventbrite.com and in person at Your Hearts Desire, 915 E. Silver Springs Boulevard.
For more information, call 352-843-7540 or email hops-admin@historicocala.org.
Barbershop quartets live at Civic Theatre
ACT 4 – Ocala Civic Theatre, Inc. announces its spring fundraising event at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
The Barbergators Chorus and Quartets feature the Time of Our Lives Quartet, highlighting a program of classic barbershop with a touch of doo-wop, gospel, pop, and comedy.
This afternoon of entertainment will be held onstage at 2 p.m. on June 10 at Ocala Civic Theatre.
Tickets go on sale May 8 at $23 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger.
Buy tickets over the phone at 352-236-2274 or in person at the OCT box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To buy online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.
Free clothing at Our Redeemer
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is giving free clothing items to our friends in need from 10 a.m. to noon May 6. The church is on State Road 200 in Ocala.
Circle Square farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org
American Legion 354 auxiliary
If you’re a wife, daughter or sister of a veteran or husband of a veteran, post 354 of the American Legion is going to start an auxiliary. Please call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032 for information. The website is: www.alafl.org. The Post is at 10411 SW 110th St.
Toastmasters Club meets twice monthly
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Club #1377184 has changed their meeting time to 3:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month. We’re returning to in-person meetings at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road, Ocala (State Road 200, across from the BMW dealership).
There are many excellent reasons to join a Toastmaster Club. If you find yourself with leadership and communication challenges as a leader, it’s a great place to learn how to conduct a meeting, communicate clearly and lead skillfully. Some members love to brush up on and maintain speaking and leadership skills. Others just enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship from the open communication and testing of ideas that are part of every club.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters invites you to join us. Contact David Wesenberg at dwesenberg3@cfl.rr.com for more information about how to get started.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Southwest District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Recruiting, retention free seminars
North Central Florida Media is hosting a series of free seminars to help business owners and managers lower turnover using radio for employee recruitment and retention. The seminars will be held at the following dates and locations:
May 16, 8:30-11 a.m., at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center in Ocala
May 17, 8:30-11 a.m. at the UF Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville
May 18, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Wildwood Community Center in Wildwood
The dynamic Chris Stonick of Stonick Recruitment will explain how to increase the effectiveness of your online recruitment site, increase employee morale, and more. Stonick is a nationally-recognized radio retention, recognition and recruitment thought leader. Attendees can earn two free SHRM PDCs or SPDCs.
Registration is free at www.ncfmgroup.com/recruit. For more information, call 352-622-5600.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs begin at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
After Dark in the Park movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
On Friday, July 14, “Encanto” (PG) is showing at 8:30 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave..
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Train shows on track for June, November
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on Saturdays June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 or 813-203-3216 (cell).
Church lists services
Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us every Sunday. Services begin each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School classes for all ages. We offer four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band.
On May 14 and May 21, the Christ’s Church Worship Choir will present special music, “Grace Flows Down,” and Lead Pastor Ray Burhart continues his sermon series from the book of 1 John.
Each week, children ages 6 weeks through grade 5 meet in Children’s Classes under the direction of Katie Davenport, Children’s Director.
Christ’s Church of Marion County is located at 6768 SW 80th St. – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions, visit our website at www.ccomc.org or contact the church office at 352-861-6182.
