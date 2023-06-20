Salvation Army running low on food supplies
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 320 NW 1st Ave. in Ocala, is running very low on canned goods, to be given to families and individuals coming in asking for help. The items most needed are canned meat products such as corned beef, chicken and dumplings, spam, and tuna. All items are accepted.
Thank you, Marion County, for taking care of our residents in need.
For additional information, please contact Becky Reynolds, director of The Center of Hope, at 352-732-8326.
Amateur Radio Club hosting emergency preparedness exercise
Every year since 1933, radio amateurs have participated in the largest single emergency preparedness exercise in the country, with over 30,000 operators participating each year.
Locally, the Friendship Amateur Radio Club of Ocala is participating. The club will set up facilities in the Calvary Baptist Temple located at 21841 SW Marine Blvd., Dunnellon.
The start time is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, ending at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23.
Operations will be during daylight hours only. Amateur Radio Operators provide supplemental communications during times of disaster. Come out and see the “hams.”
American Legion 354 starting auxiliary
If you’re a wife, daughter or sister of a veteran or husband of a veteran, post 354 of the American Legion is going to start an auxiliary. Please call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032 for information. The website is: www.alafl.org. The Post is at 10411 SW 110th St.
Free bereavement services at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County offers bereavement services available at no charge for up to 13 months. These services are available at the Monarch Center for any Marion County resident grieving the loss of a spouse, family member, or even a beloved pet.
For further information, you may contact Monica Morrisette at 352-873-7456.
VFW Post 4781 activities
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is at 9401 SW 110th St. Follow us on Facebook at Angela Santos VFW Post 4781. For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Activities open to public:
Sunday brunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday for only $6 to $10. Menu items include: eggs, bacon, sausage patty, omelets, hash browns, toast, french toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwich with cheese and bacon or sausage, spaghetti and meatballs, meatball sub with chips, hamburger with cheese lettuce, tomato and/or onion and chips.
Bingo is 11 a.m. every Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m. Bring your snacks, lunch and beverage. Come out and enjoy the day, make new friends and maybe even win a game.
Jukebox Tuesdays are 3-7 p.m.
Wednesday lunches are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday dinners are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Price and menu varies.
The Banquet Hall is available to rent for that special occasion.
Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
Activities for members:
Dart League is 6 p.m. every Monday.
Show Me the Post is 1-3 p.m. every Tuesday.
Queen of Hearts drawing is 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
Horseshoe Competition is 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Bowling League is 2 p.m. every Sunday.
VFW meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.
For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to rock Reilly
WIND-FM 92.5 / 95.5 will be “Rockin’ the Reilly” on July 8 with Fleetwood Max, a Fleetwood Mac tribute concert. This concert covers the best hits of the 70s and 80s, like “Rhiannon,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” The band goes all out matching the look, vocal harmonies and music of the original band.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.windfm.com/tribute.
For more information, contact Lisa Varner at (352) 566-0970 or email lvarner@ncfmgroup.com
Library survey
The Marion County Public Library System is reviewing its current public service hours and seeking public input to help guide future decisions.
Throughout the month of June, a short survey is available to the public in a variety of formats, including the library’s website, in print at all library locations, on library public computers, through Facebook, and by email to library patrons.
The survey asks for public input on whether public libraries in Marion County should stay open an hour longer and/or open an hour earlier. It also asks if Marion County public libraries should offer hours from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
Survey results will help the Marion County Public Library System to better serve the public.
For more information and for survey access, visit the library’s website at library.marionfl.org or follow facebook.com/MCPLibrary.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org
Toastmasters Club meetings
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Club No. 1377184 now meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road, Ocala (State Road 200, across from the BMW dealership).
There are many excellent reasons to join a Toastmaster Club. If you find yourself with leadership and communication challenges as a leader, it’s a great place to learn how to conduct a meeting, communicate clearly and lead skillfully. Some members love to brush up on and maintain speaking and leadership skills. Others just enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship from the open communication and testing of ideas that are part of every club.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters invites you to join us. Email David Wesenberg at dwesenberg3@cfl.rr.com for information about how to get started.
Early Bird Ocala Toastmasters
Early Bird Ocala Toastmasters is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the founding of our club. We invite the public to join us in our celebration from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Marion Literacy Council, 120 SW 5th St., Ocala. Refreshments will be served.
Questions? Contact earlybirdocala@gmail.com.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Southwest District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Vendor applications accepted for Light Up Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of Light Up Ocala, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands of people to downtown Ocala. This year will mark the 39th anniversary of the event.
Light Up Ocala displays thousands of lights throughout the downtown area and features over 100 vendors, including arts, crafts, interactive displays, live music and plenty of food options. Vendor applications are currently open, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Digital and hard copy applications are available at: tinyurl.com/34p3b4ph. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information about upcoming holiday programming, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call 352-368-5517.
MCSO dementia program
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office offers the Extra Special Person Memory Impaired Program, designed to help provide family and caregiver support and identify persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia in times of an emergency. This program is designed for persons who may be prone to wandering.
This program depends on referrals received from a citizen, family member or health care provider. Persons assigned to the program receive an ESP ID bracelet.
More information on how to enroll can be obtained from the MCSO Crisis Intervention/Victim Advocate Unit: 352-369-6745.
Watch the weather, wait to water
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging residents who irrigate their lawns to take advantage of the upcoming summer rainy season and “watch the weather, wait to water.”
During the summer months of June, July, August and September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ inch of water every 2-3 days. If your lawn has received enough water from rainfall, turn off the irrigation system and turn it back on when needed.
The simplest way to determine if your yard needs water is to look for these visual clues:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Follow these tips when you “watch the weather, wait to water”:
If your yard is showing signs that it needs water, check your local forecast to see if rain is on the way.
Use a rain gauge to determine how much rain your yard has received.
If you have a rain sensor, make sure that it is working properly.
Take full advantage of the rain. Make sure gutter downspouts are directed into landscaped areas or lawn.
Install a rain barrel to capture excess rainwater.
For additional information, visit WaterMatters.org/WatchTheWeather.
Tropical Florida landscape artist featured at new exhibit
The exhibit “Tony A. Blue, American Painter” by Tony Blue, opens Wednesday, June 21, at the Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600, Ocala. Tony A. Blue, American Painter explores Blue’s expressionist, abstract paintings inspired by Florida’s tropical natural landscape. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Blue is a successful Florida photographer and painter. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a military photographer during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge from the military, he received his associate degree in photography from Los Angeles City College. After a successful career as a professional photographer in California, Blue moved back to Florida in the 1980s where he focused on painting alongside his photography. He’s an internationally acclaimed artist who has won many art competitions both locally and internationally. He was featured in Petersen’s Photographic Magazine, Tampa Bay Magazine, Tampa Bay Illustrated Magazine and Art Buzz.
To learn more about the artist and to view his complete portfolio, visit www.artoftonyblue.com.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs begin at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
After Dark in the Park movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Church lists services
Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us every Sunday. Services begin each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School classes for all ages. We offer four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band.
Lead Pastor Ray Burhart is offering a continuing sermon series from the book of 1 John with a message to inspire and challenge all.
Each week, children ages 6 weeks through grade 5 meet in Children’s Classes under the direction of Katie Davenport, Children’s Director.
Christ’s Church of Marion County is at 6768 SW 80th St. – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions, visit our website at www.ccomc.org or call the church office at 352-861-6182.
Veteran cafés at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County is hosting veteran cafes honoring and remembering Korean War veterans at the Elliott Center in Ocala. The next cafes are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 31.
No tricks, just treats for our veterans.
The Elliott Center is located at 3231 SW 34th Ave. It’s a place for veterans and veteran organizations to socialize, share stories, provide support and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Veterans from all military branches and service eras are welcome.
RSVP or call for questions at: 352-873-7441.
