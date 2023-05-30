American Legion 354 starting auxiliary
If you’re a wife, daughter or sister of a veteran or husband of a veteran, post 354 of the American Legion is going to start an auxiliary. Please call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032 for information. The website is: www.alafl.org. The Post is at 10411 SW 110th St.
Free bereavement services at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County offers bereavement services available at no charge for up to 13 months. These services are available at the Monarch Center for any Marion County grieving the loss of a spouse, family member, or even a beloved pet.
For further information, you may contact Monica Morrisette at 352-873-7456.
Marion County Genealogy Society
Our June monthly educational meeting is from 2-4 p.m. June 15. The program is “How to Research Local Records,” presented by Arnold Davis. He focuses on Marion County and Ocala Records, but his approach works well in any community!
Please visit our website and register for events.
Contact the Marion County Genealogy Society at 352-897-0840 and visit www.mcgsocala.org.
Stamp Club meeting
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200.
All stamp collectors, young and old, and those collectors who wish to rekindle their interest in stamp collecting are invited to join us on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
For information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Brick City Brewers meet June 11
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more information, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email us at brickcitybrewers 2010@gmail.com.
The next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. June 11 at Infinite Ale Works, 304 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestar mothers.org.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Barbershop quartets live at Ocala Civic Theatre
ACT 4–Ocala Civic Theatre Inc. announces its spring fundraising event at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Join us as we present the Barbergators Chorus and Quartets featuring the Time Of Our Lives Quartet, highlighting a program of classic barbershop with a touch of doo-wop, gospel, pop, and comedy.
The Barbergators Chorus is a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the largest all-male singing organization in the world. They have been entertaining in the Gainesville area for more than forty years and regularly sing as part of the Arts in Medicine program at Shands Children’s Hospital.
This afternoon of entertainment will be held onstage at 2 p.m. June 10 at Ocala Civic Theatre.
Tickets are now on sale at $23 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger.
Buy tickets over the phone at 352-236-2274 or in person at the OCT box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To buy online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.
Toastmasters Club meetings
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Club No. 1377184 now meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road, Ocala (State Road 200, across from the BMW dealership).
There are many excellent reasons to join a Toastmaster Club. If you find yourself with leadership and communication challenges as a leader, it’s a great place to learn how to conduct a meeting, communicate clearly and lead skillfully. Some members love to brush up on and maintain speaking and leadership skills. Others just enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship from the open communication and testing of ideas that are part of every club.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters invites you to join us. Email David Wesenberg at dwesenberg3@cfl.rr.com for information about how to get started.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Southwest District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Train shows on track for June, November
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on Saturdays June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 or 813-203-3216 (cell).
Church lists services
Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us every Sunday. Services begin each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School classes for all ages. We offer four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band.
Lead Pastor Ray Burhart offers a continuing sermon series from the book of 1 John with a message to inspire and challenge all. On June 11, Dr. Terry Clark, Elder, continues the sermon series from the book of 1 John with a message to inspire and challenge all.
Each week, children ages 6 weeks through grade 5 meet in Children’s Classes under the direction of Katie Davenport, Children’s Director.
Christ’s Church of Marion County is at 6768 SW 80th St. – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions, visit our website at www.ccomc.org or call the church office at 352-861-6182.
