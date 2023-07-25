Brick City Brewers meet Aug. 13
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home-brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year. Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more info check us out on Facebook at www. facebook.com/brickcity brewers, or email us at brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Infinite Ale Works, 304 S. Magnolia Ave, Ocala.
Whistle Stop event in Dunnellon
A native New Yorker, Al Chance, is next up on the stage at the Dunnellon Depot on Friday, Aug. 11.
Chance promises to sing many favorites crossing across across the genres of doo-wop, rock and country for a fun evening for everyone. Music runs from 7 to 9 p.m.
The doors of the Depot are opened at 5 p.m. so volunteers with the Dunnellon Historical Society may serve Cubans, hobo stew, gluten free wraps, gourmet grilled cheese, nachos and desserts. Food is served till 8 p.m.
A $5 donation is requested to cover the cost of the music.
In September, the next one will be music offered by Acts of Joe. That event is scheduled for Sept 8.
The Depot is located at 12061 S. Williams St. (Highway 41), Dunnellon.
Sip wine, make art to support senior organizations
The Marion County Continuity of Care Council (MC4) is hosting a Sip and Paint fundraiser to benefit multiple small, nonprofit organizations and underserved senior communities. The initiative will benefit the Center for Independent Living, the Ocala Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Center, and the 3 C’s, which are adult group homes.
The event takes place 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 25, at the One Health Cener, 1714 SW 17th St., Ocala. Tickets are $30 and include entry, a complimentary glass of win, food bar, canvas and paint supplies, use of sip and paint apron and raffle chances.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact 352-779-7700 or MC4FRC@gmail.com.
First Friday Art Walk applications now open
The First Friday Art Walk Steering Committee is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 First Friday Art Walk season. Applications are open for participating artists, arts organizations, participating downtown businesses, and business sponsorships.
To participate in the complete season of First Friday Art Walk, applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 1. Applications are reviewed by the First Friday Art Walk Steering Committee and are available on the City of Ocala’s website at www.ocalafl.org/artwalk. Submissions received after Aug. 1 are reviewed on a rolling basis throughout the First Friday Art Walk season.
First Friday Art Walk begins Sept. 1 and concludes May 3, 2024. Each year, there are over 30 participating artists and 15 arts and cultural organizations showcased at the event. Artists are paired with participating downtown businesses along the streets surrounding Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. The monthly event is filled with original artwork, live art demonstrations, family-friendly free arts activities and performing artists.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit: www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
ABC of Dementia workshops at local library
The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Freedom Public Library, located at 5870 SW 95th St. in Ocala. All participants receive a free packet of useful information.
Coping with Dementia president and certified dementia practitioner Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
Reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping.today.
Salvation Army running low on food supplies
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 320 NW First Ave. in Ocala, is running very low on canned goods, to be given to families and individuals coming in asking for help. The items most needed are canned meat products such as corned beef, chicken and dumplings, spam, and tuna. All items are accepted.
Thank you, Marion County, for taking care of our residents in need.
For information, call Becky Reynolds, director of The Center of Hope, at 352-732-8326.
American Legion 354 starting auxiliary
If you’re a wife, daughter or sister of a veteran or husband of a veteran, Post 354 of the American Legion is going to start an auxiliary. Call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032 for information. The website is: www.alafl.org. The post is at 10411 SW 110th St.
Free bereavement services at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County offers bereavement services available at no charge for up to 13 months. These services are available at the Monarch Center for any Marion County resident grieving the loss of a spouse, family member, or even a beloved pet.
For further information, you may call Monica Morrisette at 352-873-7456.
VFW Post 4781 activities
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is at 9401 SW 110th St. Follow us on Facebook at Angela Santos VFW Post 4781. For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Open to public
Sunday brunch is canceled for the summer, but we hope to see you back in the fall.
Bingo is 11 a.m. every Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m. Bring your snacks, lunch and beverage. Come out and enjoy the day, make new friends and maybe even win a game.
Wednesday lunches are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday dinners are canceled for the summer, but we hope to see you back in the fall. Price and menu varies.
The Banquet Hall is available to rent for that special occasion.
Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
For members
Dart League is 6 p.m. every Monday.
Jukebox Tuesday is 3-7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Queen of Hearts drawing is 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
Horseshoe Competition is 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Bowling League is 2 p.m. every Sunday.
VFW meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.
For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
Toastmasters Club meetings
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Club No. 1377184 now meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road, Ocala (State Road 200, across from the BMW dealership).
There are many excellent reasons to join a Toastmaster Club. If you find yourself with leadership and communication challenges as a leader, it’s a great place to learn how to conduct a meeting, communicate clearly and lead skillfully. Some members love to brush up on and maintain speaking and leadership skills. Others just enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship from the open communication and testing of ideas that are part of every club.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters invites you to join us. Email David Wesenberg at dwesenberg3@cfl.rr.com for information about how to get started.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Southwest District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Vendor applications accepted for Light Up Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of Light Up Ocala, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands of people to downtown Ocala. This year will mark the 39th anniversary of the event.
Light Up Ocala displays thousands of lights throughout the downtown area and features over 100 vendors, including arts, crafts, interactive displays, live music and plenty of food options. Vendor applications are currently open, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Digital and hard copy applications are available at: tinyurl.com/34p3b4ph. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information about upcoming holiday programming, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call 352-368-5517.
MCSO dementia program
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office offers the Extra Special Person Memory Impaired Program, designed to help provide family and caregiver support and identify persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia in times of an emergency. This program is designed for persons who may be prone to wandering.
This program depends on referrals received from a citizen, family member or health care provider. Persons assigned to the program receive an ESP ID bracelet.
More information on how to enroll can be obtained from the MCSO Crisis Intervention/Victim Advocate Unit: 352-369-6745.
Church lists services
Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us every Sunday. Services begin each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School classes for all ages. We offer four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band.
Lead Pastor Ray Burhart offers a message to inspire and challenge all.
During the service on July 30, we’ll recognize and advance children and students to their next class as well as honor those children and students with milestone promotions. We’ll also hear a report from those students and sponsors who have returned from a conference in Tennessee.
In August, Dr. Ray Hawkins, Elder of CCO, begins a new sermon series titled “Family Matters.” All children will remain in the Worship Center for this very unique service.
Each week, children ages 6 weeks through grade 5 meet in Children’s Classes under the direction of Katie Davenport, Children’s Director.
Christ’s Church of Marion County is at 6768 SW 80th St. – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions, visit our website at www.ccomc.org or call the church office at 352-861-6182.
Veteran cafés at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County is hosting veteran cafes honoring and remembering Korean War veterans at the Elliott Center in Ocala. The next cafes are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 31.
No tricks, just treats for our veterans.
The Elliott Center is located at 3231 SW 34th Ave. It’s a place for veterans and veteran organizations to socialize, share stories, provide support and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Veterans from all military branches and service eras are welcome.
RSVP or call for questions at: 352-873-7441.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs begin at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
After Dark in the Park movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Watch the weather, wait to water
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging residents who irrigate their lawns to take advantage of the upcoming summer rainy season and “watch the weather, wait to water.”
During the summer months of August and September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ inch of water every 2-3 days. If your lawn has received enough water from rainfall, turn off the irrigation system and turn it back on when needed.
The simplest way to determine if your yard needs water is to look for these visual clues:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Follow these tips when you “watch the weather, wait to water”:
If your yard is showing signs that it needs water, check your local forecast to see if rain is on the way.
Use a rain gauge to determine how much rain your yard has received.
If you have a rain sensor, make sure that it is working properly.
Take full advantage of the rain. Make sure gutter downspouts are directed into landscaped areas or lawn.
Install a rain barrel to capture excess rainwater.
For additional information, visit WaterMatters.org/WatchTheWeather.
