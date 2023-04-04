For many Christians churches, Easter is the joyful end to the lenten season of fasting and penitence. Oak Run photographer Randie Duretz asked some Oak Run Associates employees what Easter means to them and what’s a special Easter memory for them. All photos are by Randie Duretz.
Alana (Ali) Inman, administrative assistant to the CFO/ President of Oak Run Associates, Ltd.: “It means that God sent his son, Jesus, to die on the cross on Good Friday (to save us all from our sins) and on Easter Sunday, he was resurrected to show eternal life to all who believe in Him.
“As a child, my memory was always a new dress my mother brought me for such a special occasion. As an adult and a believer, every Easter is a memory of breaking bread with family, while thanking God for our salvation.”
Carol Newman, broker and division leader for real estate services at DECCA Real Estate: “Easter is actually my favorite holiday (and not just because I love chocolate). Not only is it a day for me to slow down and spend quality time with my family, it, more importantly, is the most important day of my faith. It’s a time to reflect on the huge sacrifice that was made to secure my eternity and the unconditional love that comes with that.
“Growing up, I lived in a small town that was only two miles from the Atlantic Ocean. Every Easter morning, my mom and I would get up before dawn and go down to the beach to watch the sunrise over the ocean. It is a beautiful memory of a precious time that I will never get back.”
Tangie Martinez, division leader for campus services-facilities: “Truly, Easter is a time of celebration and recognition of Jesus’ resurrection and his forgiving of our sins. I’m so grateful for what he did for us, especially this time of the year.
“My fond Easter memory is looking for Easter eggs with the other kids after church as a little girl.”
Jamie Wright, executive assistant to the CEO/President: “Easter is a special day to celebrate the day Jesus Christ was raised from the dead. His resurrection symbolizes the eternal life that is granted to anyone who believes in Him.
“My best Easter memory is going to church, spending the day with my family, always eating great food and going egg hunting.”
Malcolm Rains, division leader of campus services-environment: “Growing up in a deeply rooted Christian household, I believe Easter is a time of celebration and recognition of Jesus’ resurrection and forgiving of our sins.
“One special Easter memory was waking up early on Easter Sunday morning and attending a sunrise service with my family, dressing up in a brand new Easter suit.”
Chuck Stein, division leader of digital services: “Easter means resurrection. The start of a new life. A reminder of the blessings and provisions that we have and that true sacrifice was made on my behalf, to live of choice.
“When I was a kid growing up in New York City, we would go to sunrise church service in Central Park! It was incredible. I remember so many people singing worship songs in the dark, and when the sun came up, it was just a beautiful time worshiping as one church.”
