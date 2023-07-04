The water exercise classes at Oak Run are a wonderful way to socialize, get out of the house and feel refreshed in the pool. Water exercise is an easy, fun way of moving your joints and stretching your body, as per instructor Colleen Kamasa.
The summer Water Exercise Class runs from May until October. During the summer, you may see as many as 200 men and women participating.
Multiple classes are offered in the indoor and outdoor pools. Palm Grove outdoor classes are 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Indoor classes at the Aquatic Center are 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday and Fridays and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Orchid Club hosts outdoor classes at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday.
Classes last about an hour.
Winter classes at the Aquatic Center are held from January to April, when it’s too chilly for outdoor pools.
Our instructors are all volunteers, all dedicated and the best! They enjoy helping people enjoy themselves, assisting with the routine for those who are not familiar and even with one-on-one instruction if needed. Everyone looks forward to the classes and doesn’t want them to end.
One of our participants is 97 years young and still going strong.
All you need is sunscreen, a hat and water weight, your Oak Run tag and a desire to have fun. We have signups for summer sessions in May and winter sessions in January. Signup dates are announced in the monthly newsletter, Channel 12 and in the Citizen.
Instructors for the 9 a.m. class are Claudia Shelley, JoAnn Veale and Fran Clark.
Join in and try, and you’ll like it and get your exercise in while splashing around in the pool.
