The Alzheimer’s Association Central and North Florida Chapter are hosting the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ocala. The Walk takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the World Equestrian Center.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the U.S. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
On Walk day, attendees honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies participants’ solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent participants’ personal connections to Alzheimer’s disease and the reasons they walk.
“Charter Research is pleased to be a supporting sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s each year,” said Jeff Pohlig, chief executive officer for Charter Research, which is helping sponsor the event. “This fun community event brings people together for a great cause! As we advance medicines for Alzheimer’s through our clinical trials, we’re proud to partner with and support the Alzheimer’s Association in offering care, support, and research. Working together, we hope to rid the world of Alzheimer’s disease.”
To register and receive the latest updates for Walk to End Alzheimer’s Ocala, visit www.alz.org/OcalaWalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.