Gwen and Scott Young, owners of Young’s Health & Life, Inc., have an office at Marion County Veterans Center (Veterans Helping Veterans USA, Inc.) in Ocala and donate their time to assist veterans with Medicare/Medicaid benefits to be sure they have the medical coverage they need that can also work with their VA benefits. They’re there to assist area veterans with business services, employment, food and other general services.
They partner with Stone Creek Senior Health and Humana to provide turkey dinners to veterans in our area every year who otherwise would not have a holiday meal.
Veterans Helping Veterans provides a list of 50 clients who are currently in need. Gwen Young has worked with Doug Carmichael, the manager of Publix on U.S. 27, for the groceries and the delivery a few days before the event. Amy Flax oversaw the filling of the Humana bags with all of the holiday fixings and the turkeys.
On Nov. 22, veterans lined up in their cars and trucks and were so happy to receive their turkeys and Thanksgiving fixings.
“It is a wonderful time for everyone as we all work together to thank our veterans for their service and to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving,” Young said.
The Youngs said they are most thankful to their partners – Humana, which offers a special Medicare plan for veterans, Stone Creek Senior Health, Publix and the Veterans Helping Veterans team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.