Next week, Performing Arts Club at Oak Run (PACOR) will present the hilarious comedy, “The Red Velvet Cake War.” Undoubtedly, its characters will keep you rolling in the aisle with laughter!
Over the last few weeks, by introducing the Verdeen Family and their cohorts, I’ve tried to give you a sampling of the fun you will have. I also gave kudos to some of the hardworking crew who, through their artistry, help the cast bring the play to life.
Now I would like you to meet Kit Leavitt, the Director and Joan Farmer, the assistant director. It’s their interpretation of this play that you’ll see next weekend, and I can assure you it will be a great one!
Kit, our director, moved to Oak Run in 2015 because she wanted to be close to her family and meet new people. Because of a neighbor’s suggestion, she joined PACOR. She landed a small part in a play and that’s when the acting bug bit her! She became involved in many plays, learning the ropes along the way. This is the second play she’s directed, and she is so thrilled at how it’s all coming together.
“The cast is amazing! The lines, character personalities, and willingness to help each other goes beyond just putting on a play. Also, the crew has been outstanding in everything they do and even the unseen jobs it takes to put on a great show,” explains the proud director!
Unlike Kit, our assistant director, Joan Farmer, moved here from South Florida and has only lived in Oak Run for less than a year. After attending the PACOR Christmas party, she was so taken by the comradery, she joined the club not for her love of theater, but for the club’s sense of community. Being such a new experience for Joan, I was anxious to hear her take.
“One of the things I have learned from working with the director is that there are many facets to directing a production,” Joan said. “It’s definitely a challenge, but watching it all come together has been rewarding, and I can’t wait until opening night!”
Well, our directors are very excited, and they have reason to be! You still have time to purchase tickets for any performance: March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m, and March 26 at 2 p.m., by calling Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707. You don’t want to miss this one!
