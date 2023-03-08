We are the Oak Run Troubadours. We love to sing and perform two concerts annually – the first one is at the Trim a Tree festivities in December, and the second one is in April.
The pandemic has reduced our singers, we presently have around 20 people singing. We welcome anyone who can sing. You don’t have to read music, but it helps.
Rehearsals start in September for the Trim a Tree festivities (early December).
For our spring concert, rehearsals start in early January for a performance in April. We take the summer off.
The Troubadours don’t have any fees, as we perform free and rely on donations at our concerts to cover any expenses.
We’ve been around almost as long as Oak Run and at one point had as many as 100 people singing. The pandemic hurt us, and we are still seeking new members.
Our director and pianist are accomplished musicians, along with some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.
For more information, contact: Jim Balch at 352-804-2054 (please don’t use voicemail as its not working) or at jamesbalch@ bellsouth.net.
