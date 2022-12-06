The Southwest Marion Toastmaster Club #1377184 will be welcoming guests of all ages to an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Our Redeemer Fellowship Hall, 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) in Ocala. We host these events to promote better leadership and communication through toastmasters.
This open house will feature demonstrations of the Toastmasters speech and leadership skills, games, prizes, children’s events, a humorous presentation by Rob Vlacancich of “The Night Before Christmas,” a Christmas sing-a-long by David Wesenberg, and all kinds of fun. The open house will be led by our Christmas Toastmaster, Pam Winter.
Included are activities for all ages such as prizes, games, children’s events, a table topics demonstration and information about Toastmasters.
Coffee, soft drinks and treats will be served.
Toastmasters is a friendly and supportive group of people who train in leadership and speaking skills. Whether you want to run for office or lead your garden or hobby club, the skills taught in Toastmasters will prepare you to be a successful leader and communicator.
It is also an opportunity for fellowship with people all over the world. Our club has had guests from Pakistan, the Philippines and all over the U.S.
Everyone is invited to this fun afternoon event. Those families who attend will be glad they did.
