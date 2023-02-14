Greetings from Saddle Oak Club! Happy spring to all!
I can’t believe how fast time passes, especially when you’re busy. For the past three weeks, I’ve been trying to get something in the paper, and something else always comes up.
And of course, something has come up …one of my closest friends passed. It’s really hard to believe how they are there one day and gone the next.
Remember, none of us are guaranteed tomorrow, so live your life to the fullest today!
As I walk around the community with Champ, I love to look up at the beautiful trees on most of our streets. Those trees make this community! Without them, we’d just be another trailer park. Try to keep that in mind if you ever decide to cut your tree down. Yes, I’m a tree hugger. I love nature, and when you look at those trees and think about how long they have stood there, please let them remain.
January was just a blur. So many fun things going on! Our Chinese auction was a blast. What a great way to get rid of items! I now understand the saying, “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” It was planned well, and we all enjoyed as tickets were drawn awarding the new owners with the treasures.
Our HOA elections were held on Feb. 1, and I’m happy to announce that Suzette Brown and Pamela Rawnsley are our newest members to the board! I know they will both do great.
The Singles Luncheon was held on Feb. 2 at the Pig and Cattle Restaurant. The BBQ there is sooo good. If you haven’t tried it, put it on your to-do list. You wont regret it.
Our Valentine’s dinner, with chicken cordon bleu, was Feb. 11. Afterward, the Not So Newlywed Game was held with several residents. It was hosted by Kathleen and Bill Sirois.
The men’s breakfast was held Feb. 15 at Darrell’s at On Top of the World. Trivia also came back on Feb. 15.
The ladies luncheon was held at Candler Hills Restaurant at Top of the World on Feb. 16.
Our “Fabulous Nights” is 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. Come on out and have a great time!
Bingo continues to be a hit here at Saddle Oak, and now that we have the Tuesday Night Café beforehand, your evening is all set! Dinner and entertainment – what more could you ask for?
Our bowling teams are doing great. My team, The Pin Busters, have held first place for so long, but sadly we had to give it up recently. Once the leagues are finished in April, we’ll start our summer session at a great price. If you have any interest in bowling, please contact Debbie Lennox at (508) 498-8511. The summer session is so much fun – no pressure, just practice. Even if you have never bowled before (like me), come on out and have some fun. We are currently looking for a new gutter ball princess!
Till next time …
