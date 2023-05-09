Every year we celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May. In light of this weekend’s holiday, I was honored to interview Betty Hoornbeck, a beautiful lady, both inside and out, who resides in the Oak Run community and shared a brief look at her life as a proud, adopted daughter.
“I’m blessed to be able to call my adopted mother, ‘Mother,’” Betty said. “Yesterday, today, tomorrow, on every Mother’s Day, but really every single day of my life since being able to speak. (She’s) the only one I had, the only one I know, and the only mother I would ever want to have.”
Betty was born on May 27, 1950, and placed in an adoption center.
During a snowstorm on Dec. 29, 1950, at 7 months old, wearing a nightgown, which Betty still has, a snowsuit and socks, a man and women walked into the adoption agency at night. The caseworker met with my new mom and dad and gave them a bag of items.
Also in the bag was a book, called “The Chosen Baby.” The book was taken out, it explained in children’s language the adoption process so a child could understand it.
Betty’s new mom and dad were so very happy to have walked out with her, she was told. Edith and Archie Hoornbeck adopted their pride and joy, Betty.
At the adoption agency, you don’t get to choose the child you adopt. You’ll get to choose many characteristics you’re comfortable with. It’s up to the potential birth mom to choose the adoptive baby’s new mom.
Betty remembers kindergarten when mom or dad would sit every night in the living room. She still has the chair where they’d sit and rock her every night, meditate and read “The Chosen Baby.” The book was informative and a little funny. Betty showed me the book. She recalls at the end of the story was little Mary, who wanted a brother. And they did adopt a little boy named Andrew.
Betty mentioned since her mom and dad read her the book, she asked where her brother was. Betty’s mom and dad explained it took three years for them to adopt her, and they said they were too old to adopt more since they turned 40 years old, which was the cut-off age.
Betty remembers her dad used to tease many years later. He said, “You’ll be lucky you’re the only child, you won’t have to worry about anything.” Betty said she understood.
Betty remembers when she was in school, classmates were surprised she was adopted. They found out from their own moms and dads. Fellow schoolmates thought it was neat that she was adopted, and they always went home asking if they were adopted.
Betty recalls when she was out with her dad somewhere and someone would comment that she looked like her dad, Betty and her dad would look at one another and smile.
Betty mentioned she didn’t feel different. Even though her mother didn’t give birth to her, she was her mother and the only mother she ever wanted to have – same with her dad.
Betty has all the adoption paperwork, as her mother saved everything, and she looks through it every once in a while. She’s amazed what her mom and dad went through from the adoption agency before they were able to take her home.
Betty said with a big smile, “I’m very grateful and proud that they were my mom and dad.”
Betty mentioned her Pop Pop, her dad’s father, died when she was 5 years old. Pop Pop spoiled her, as he was a built-in babysitter, and she was Pop Pop’s favorite.
Betty was a tomboy growing up. She loved baseball games in the street and music. She never had an allowance, but if she wanted something and when they had the money, mom and dad gave it to her.
In her senior year yearbook, her mom and dad wrote: “Please keep that big beautiful smile of yours and be kind to everyone. May God Bless You, Love Mommy and Daddy. If there’s anything else you need don’t hesitate, text or call. Always love to hear from you, Blessings Betty.”
Betty was in the funeral and bakery businesses.
Five years ago, she contacted an ancestry service and found out she has a brother and sister from her birth mom.
Her brother, Carl, was interested to meet with her. Four years ago, Betty and Carl met one another, and they connected immediately. Betty said it was such a natural feeling for both of them.
She was given little information about her birth mom.
She loves her mom and dad as if they were her parents from the start and wouldn’t want it any different.
Betty noted Mother’s Day is coming, however, for Betty, everyday is Mother’s Day as is Father’s Day. If she saw something for her parents, she’d buy it.
Betty said Mother’s Day is not just for mothers – she also thinks of her aunt Marion, her grand mom and her friends that mean a lot to her.
Even though Betty wasn’t a mother, she knows she meant something to someone.
Betty’s parting words: “On Mother’s Day, be sure to tell somebody – your mother, a mentor, a friend, grand mom, aunt, girlfriend – you love them, because it’s not just Mother’s Day when you celebrate a mom!”
