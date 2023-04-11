April is Volunteer Month, a time to celebrate special people. As a volunteer, you’re doing good for others and the community,
which provides a natural sense of accomplishment.
Your role as a volunteer can give you a sense of pride and identity. Volunteering can provide a healthy boost to your self-confidence, self-esteem and life satisfaction. Volunteering makes you happy, provides a sense of purpose, combats depression and helps counteract the effects of stress, anger and anxiety.
Where else can you meet, be with friends, have a good time and know you were part of a good thing?
Oak Run’s clubs are always looking for more volunteers. Look in the Oak Run Directory for contact information for clubs or to join in at an event and mention you’re interested. You’ll be glad you did.
Check out some Oak Run volunteers in the photos – there’s a spot waiting for you in one or more of our clubs. Join in, try it – you’ll like it!
All photos by Randie Duretz.
