In my opinion, our community activities and events aren’t just opportunities to grab something to eat. The world today is so filled with negativity and struggles and ugliness, and, often at our age, even loneliness! For many people, any gathering together can be very “soul charging!”
Showing up, or volunteering to help, or supporting an effort in any way often helps someone feel like they belong! And don’t we all just want to feel better, and fit in and “belong?”
There are those who attend Art Club who don’t feel they can draw. There are some who come to Ping Pong who chase the ball more than hit it. There are some who haven’t a clue about Mahjong but have come to learn. There are ladies who don’t have a green thumb who attend Garden Club. There are folks who can’t sing (me!) but who really need that fun atmosphere of karaoke. And there are those who aren’t on the board who love to volunteer to help for the sole purpose of simply helping!
There’s a saying: “We rise by lifting others.” Wow.
It’s easy to plop down in the mud and sling dirt to tear people down, but how wonderful it feels to lift and encourage and bless others simply by showing up!
So, I just personally want to thank everyone in Spruce Creek North who hosts any activity, blows up some balloons, puts on an apron to serve meals, brings a dish of food to share, cleans off a table, invites a lonely neighbor, rolls out the karaoke machine, helps a neighbor to a chair and simply gives of themselves, all year round, for the good of this community. Your efforts lift others!
