The Royal Oak Lady Niners’ three-day Solheim Cup tournament was rained out on March 13 for the Alternate Shot format. March 16 was the Partner Best Ball format, and March 23 was Individual Matches.
Going into individual matches, Team U.S.A. was leading 4 to 2. At the conclusion of individual matches, Europe was declared the winning team, with final points 7 1/2 – 4 1/2.
Congratulations to Captain Nancy Hersey and her team of Sue Olmos, Ann Hoglund, Kerry Tims, Marsha Shannon, Diana Schmidt, and Salita Timmermeyer.
A reminder: our club championship is scheduled for Monday, April 3, and Thursday, April 6. There are two champions for this tournament: low gross champion and low net champion. So everyone has a chance to win. The silver tees will be used for the tournament.
Please sign up for both days. But, if there are some who can’t play Monday but can play on Thursday, they can still play following the groups in the championship.
