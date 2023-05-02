The community room at the Marion County Sheriff’s community room was filled with friendly ladies with a shared interest in quilting at the April 14 meeting of the SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild. The tables in front of them were filled with quilts they’ve made and quilts they are working on.
During the meeting, they held a show-and-tell, with each member taking turns and talking about their beautiful quilts – their masterpieces. The ladies were all engaged at the meeting, asking questions, offering information and showing items they brought with them.
Why join a quilt guild?
The meetings promote the craft and art of quilt making by passing along the tradition to members and to the wider community. Meetings usually include presentations on quilt history or contemporary techniques along with members’ show-and-tell plus standard business. It’s a great place to meet other quilters. A quilt guild, you’ll find, is a place where you can learn from and encourage one another and make new friends with similar interests.
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild was established in January 2019 by a small group of quilters who saw the need for a quilt group that would encompass quilters of all levels located within the southwest area of Marion County. While there are groups in the individual communities, there was not a group that brought each of these communities together as one quilt group.
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild has 35 members from On Top of the World, Southwest Marion Oaks, Saddle Oak, Countryside Farms, Marion Landing, Majestic Oaks, Stone Creek, Ocala Waterway, Bent Tree, Pine Run, Cherrywood Estates, Indigo East, Summer Glen, Rolling Hills and Preserves at Heathbrook. Since its inception, this body of quilters has bonded together through the art of quilting.
The Guild’s mission statement encompasses its essence: “To enhance the growth and knowledge of the ‘art of quilting’ through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another.”
Throughout these first years, the Guild has participated in various group activities, such as quilt challenges, quilt projects which promote expanding our knowledge and skills, and community projects such as quilts for the Sheriff’s Department, Project Hope, Quilts of Valor, and other charity projects. The members share their expertise and provide short demonstrations of various quilting techniques.
In January 2023, the Guild conducted its first quilting retreat at which the professional instructor, Linda J. Hahn, taught her unique technique for New York Beauty blocks to create the “Wicked Wahini” quilt.
The Guild meets twice a month on the second and fourth Friday in the meeting room at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office located at 9048 SW Highway 200. On the second Friday of the month, it conducts a short business meeting, show-and-tell, and a 15-minute quilt technique demonstration; the afternoon session is open for the members to work on their personal and other projects. The fourth Friday of the month is dedicated as a “sew day”; members work on their own projects, quarterly projects, or the group works together on a charity project.
Everyone works at their own pace with the more experienced quilters helping beginners and others to develop their skills.
We welcome visitors and accept new members of all levels of quilting. Those interested may contact the group at sw200corridor quilters@gmail.com. It’s also on Facebook under SW 200 Corridor Quilters Ocala Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.