This year was the 31st consecutive season of Sun & Fun Softball. The co-ed league began play on Jan. 7, 1992 with six teams. We’ve grown to 38 teams in six divisions, representing 16 communities for the 2022-23 season.
The 2022-23 season included member communities: Clerbrook RV, Spruce Creek South, Continental CC, Stonecrest, Del Webb Spruce Creek, Summerglen, Hawthorne, Sunlake Estates (charter member), Holiday Village Resorts (charter member), The Plantation at Leesburg, Lakes At Leesburg (charter member), Recreation Plantation, Legacy, Royal Highland, Pennbrooke Fairways, and Water Oak.
SummerGlen, down County Road 484 just before Interstate 75, is looking to expand their softball teams for next year and is inviting Oak Run residents only – as a sister community – to join them and have some softball fun. It’s about 20 minutes from Oak Run to the SummerGlen ballfield. Players(s) must be 55 years of age during the calendar year the season ends. Men and women are invited.
This is a travel league where home games are played at SummerGlen and away games are played at any of the above mentioned communities. Often, players will meet up at SummerGlen and carpool to the away games.
If anyone is interested, please contact Jay Winn at kjwinn@gmail.com or 661-201-2957 or Lynda Ogilvie at justplaysoftballnow@gmail.com or 401-714-4824.
