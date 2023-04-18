Spruce Creek Preserve held a “Blessings Bags” event April 14 to aid the homeless in Dunnellon. Residents donate various items such as food and hygiene products, and volunteers sew giving bags and fill them from tables full of supplies.
Rosemary Werner, a Spruce Creek resident, created the project and coordinates the events. At the latest event in April, Rosemary was busy working and delegating tasks to volunteers so all the needs were met.
“There are 400 homeless in Dunnellon and 50 homeless kids,” Rosemary said.
Su Z., vice president of the Blessing Bags committee, organized the volunteer workers and gave them an inspirational pep talk before they started filling the bags. Kathy W. joins Rosemary and Su in filling various roles on the committee.
One hundred “blessing bags” were filled at the April 14 event to be delivered to Cristina Avina at the Annie Johnson Service Center in Dunnellon to be given to the homeless. Of the 100 bags filled, 30 will initially be taken to the Annie Johnson Soup Kitchen and Pantry, and Cristina Avina will give them out to the homeless. More bags will be given to Cristina to distribute from the food pantry throughout the summer.
Another bag-stuffing event will be held this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.