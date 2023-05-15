We have residents who live in our community who have amazing talent, as they’ve played many places in Ocala. Tony and Kathy Mongerio, who perform as Sounds of Time Live Music Duo, entertained us on April 22 for an “oldies night,” and we didn’t want the evening to end.
Spruce Creek North Art Club
We have a Spruce Creek North Art Club. They have learned how to sketch, paint and use the right brushes. Every other week, there’s something new.
The Art Club has been working on bottle cap artwork after seeing it at the Appleton Museum of Art. Residents have been helping them collect bottle caps to help them get started on this project.
On May 8, they started cutting and pasting the bottle caps. They were so excited that they wanted to stay longer than the class.
