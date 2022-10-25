Whether its club activities or a food drive, Spruce Creek North residents have been busy with their social activities, as you can see from the photos. The Garden Club, Quilting Ministry and Art Club represent some of the groups busy this fall, while the community also recently held a food drive. Some of the works of these groups will be on display for the upcoming community yard and bake sale on Nov. 5, starting at 8 a.m. The photos are by B. Higgins and K. Jones.
Spruce Creek North offers many social activities for its residents
- By Sue Jungers
