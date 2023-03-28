Welcome to the Marion Citizens “On Top of the World Living” column, where once per month, we share what’s happening in and around our beautiful community located in the “Horse Capital of the World.”
April showers bring new growth and beauty and signal that it’s safe to trim back and fertilize most outdoor plantings. This year, April brings us many familiar holidays and events to celebrate, as well as some that are not so common.
Passover begins Wednesday, April 5, and ends on Thursday, April 13. National Library Day, which was established in 1958, is on Thursday April 6.
Easter Sunday occurs on April 9, followed by National Hug Your Dog Day on Monday, April 10. Our dogs deserve all the love and affection we can give them, which is why this day was first celebrated in 1986. You can help a deserving animal by contacting the SPCA of Marion County at spcaofmarioncounty.weebly.com.
Earth Day is celebrated on Saturday April 22, with Arbor Day falling on Friday April 28. Tuscawilla Park will be hosting an Arbor/Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday April 22. For more information on this event, visit ocala.org/artpark or call 352-629-8447.
On Top of the World (OTOW) showcased 10 new decorated Estate Series models during their grand opening event from March 17 through March 27. Several hundred guests turned out to view these beautiful homes now on display on model row in the Ashford neighborhood. These models range in size from 2,100 to 2,900 square feet under air and may be viewed by contacting the OTOW sales office at 866-228-5878.
Our annual golf event, the Ocala Open Charity Pro-Am, was held at Candler Hills Golf Club on Tuesday March 21, and raised over $100,000, which was distributed equally to Hospice of Marion County and Interfaith Emergency Services.
The 17th Annual Ocala Open Golf Tournament played Wednesday, March 22, through Friday, March 24, at Candler Hills Golf Club was, again, a huge success. For Ocala Open partnership opportunities, please contact: ocalaopen.com or 352-861-9712.
As I mentioned last month, the “Kimberly’s Center 5K Race Against Child Abuse” will be held on April 29 at Calesa Township off of SW 38th St. This fundraising event is open to the public and focuses on raising critical funds to support the programs and services for children in Marion County suffering from the trauma of abuse and neglect. Kimberly’s Center serves approximately 1,300 children each year and demand continues to grow. Please contact the following for more information: https://kimberlyscenter.org or call 1-904-318-8104.
And let’s not forget that Tuesday, April 18, is Tax Day, which is the last day for 2022 individual income tax returns to be submitted to the federal government. Don’t be late!
Well, that’s some of what’s happening in and around OTOW for April 2023. Until next month, remember to enjoy life every day and stay safe out there.
