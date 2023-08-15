Starting in July, Pam Winters, Distinguished Toastmaster, began a new year of leadership of the Southwest Toastmasters Club #1377184.
Our new Educational Vice President is Kristen Kaljaspolik, whose job it is to help each Toastmaster meet their personal speaking and leadership goals.
David Wesenberg is the Vice President of Membership and Publicity as he’ll be keeping the public abreast of the club’s quality leadership and speaking training and getting new members started on their Toastmasters journey.
Keeping track of our meetings and correspondence will be Rob Vlacancich.
Our treasury is secured by Evgeniya Yatsenko.
Finally, our Sergeant of Arms, Alex Sher, will be responsible for our meeting space and resources.
Our guide to excellence in leadership and speaking is the Distinguished Club Plan. The main focus of our plan this year will be bringing in new members while maintaining the established excellence of our leadership and speaking program. By implementing our club plan successfully, we’re recognized for positive results in improving the skills of our members.
Our current membership includes Toastmasters who’ve just started our leadership and speaking program to members with 51 years in Toastmasters. A number of our members are striving to improve their leadership and communication job skills to communicate more effectively and demonstrate leadership abilities.
Toastmasters provides a means to continually practice leadership and communication skills to stay sharp. Our older established members love to assist others in improving their skills and watching them advance in their profession. There’s a real comradery and fellowship that develops as we all strive to become better communicators and leaders.
Southwest Toastmasters Club #1377184 meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. twice a month on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 5200 College Road (Highway 200).
Email David Wesenberg at vpm-1377184@toast mastersclubs.org or Pam Winter at pamela.winter.dtm@gmail.com to attend a meeting and begin your journey to better communication and leadership.
